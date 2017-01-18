ArtsJournal

Since November, Wallace Shawn’s Latest Play Has Suddenly Become Topical
The playwright, seven fellow cast members and the director of Evening at the Talk House speak with Alexis Soloski about political theater versus entertainment in 2017.
New York Times Published: 01.25.17
‘By All Accounts A World First: Nude Dancers In Front Of Nude Paintings Before A Nude Audience’
Sydney Dance Company and the Art Gallery of New South Wales created a show for which Rafael Bonachela choreographed dances to be performed alongside such artworks as Rodin’s The Kiss and Francis Bacon triptych. Then they took the slowest-selling performance and branded it nude-audience-only; tickets sold out that day. Kate Hennessy went, and she writes about her experience there – as an art-lover and as a female.
The Guardian Published: 01.26.17
A Female Flemish Old Master Gets Her First Modern Exhibition
“Michaelina Wautier is probably the first woman who successfully painted works in nearly all the genres – portraits, history pictures, still-lifes and scenes of everyday life. At that time most successful Flemish female artists specialised in flower compositions.”
The Art Newspaper Published: 01.26.17
Battle Over St. Petersburg’s Cathedral Gets Ugly (And Anti-Semitic)
Protests have broken out since the city’s government announced earlier this month that it was turning over custody of St. Isaac’s Cathedral, a 19th-century gem that was made into a museum by the Soviets, to the Russian Orthodox Church. Secular Russians fear that the church may not be a careful steward of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Tensions went even higher after parliament deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, Leo’s great-grandson, gave a speech criticizing the protests that was widely interpreted as anti-Semitic.)
Irish Times Published: 01.25.17
Holocaust Museum In Illinois Tries Rock ‘N’ Roll To Pull In The Crowd
“Located … in Skokie, about 20 miles northwest of the Loop, the [Illinois] Holocaust Museum is not exactly on Chicago tourism’s well-worn path. Yet it’s the third-largest of its kind in the world.” Says the museums VP of marketing, “We’re trying to move people from ‘something I’ve been meaning to do’ and always give them a reason to go.” And yes, the exhibit in question does have a Holocaust connection.
Crain's Chicago Business Published: 01.21.17
Poland’s Second World War Museum Under Threat After Court Allows Controversial Merger
“The €100m museum in Gdansk, which is scheduled to open to the public at the end of February, has become a political pawn in an ongoing battle over national memory, with the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) keen to control how the years under Nazi German occupation are portrayed.”
The Art Newspaper Published: 01.25.17
Dancers, Here Are Three Visualizations To Get You Past Audition Nerves
Corinne Haas, former member of Alonzo King LINES Ballet: “When your heart is pounding and your knees are trembling, it’s hard to cultivate a calm, confident persona at an audition. But if you practice that feeling before stepping foot in the room, you can improve your chances of success.”
Dance Magazine Published: 01.23.17
What Happens In Your Brain When Your Life Flashes Before Your Eyes
“The phenomenon isn’t confined to fiction: Plenty of people have reported having what researchers call ‘life review experiences,’ or LREs.” So a group of neurologists set out to find what people’s reported LREs had in common and what areas of the brain might be involved.
Science of Us Published: 01.25.17
A Literary Magazine Produced By Homeless People
“Writers Group, as it’s known in the community, is a space for the homeless writers of downtown Boston (“homeless, transitional, or recently housed” is the rubric), and we meet every Tuesday morning at 9:30, in the basement of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul on Tremont Street. Out of Writers Group comes The Pilgrim, a literary magazine that I’ve been editing for the last five years. Large chunks of The Pilgrim are summoned into being, conjured from the chaos-state of potentiality, by Robert’s magic coffee.”
Pacific Standard Published: 01.24.17
Iowa State Legislators Want To Raid State’s Culture Fund To Cover State Budget Shortfall
“The Iowa Cultural Trust fund is on the chopping block as state lawmakers strive to cover a shortfall in the state budget for the fiscal year that ends in June. A tentative budget agreement would take the entire $6 million in the fund, and use it to offset cuts to a range of state agencies. The fund was established in 2002. Lawmakers over time have appropriated money for the fund, with interest used for matching grants to artists and arts organizations.”
Iowa Public Radio Published: 01.24.17
Karen Finley: Art Is At The Heart Of America. So How Are Going To Support It?
“Whether it’s transcribing Great Negro Spirituals, protecting indigenous Native languages, attending outdoor jazz concerts, preserving quilting by the Amish or the Gee’s Bend women, singing the Delta Blues, weaving narratives of neglected LGBTQ history, creating plays of the immigrant experience or collaborating across state lines, we are a country of expression. Art is the bridge when walls of fear keep us insulated and reactive. A society loses meaning, purpose and direction without it.”
Time Published: 01.24.17
Long-serving Mayor Of Harrisburg PA Worked On Museum No One Wanted, Then Stole Artifacts
“The fact that no one seemed to share in his dream of making a less disturbing Westworld on the banks of the Susquehanna did not deter Stephen R. Reed. Nope. He employed that coal-mining country grit in every step of his totally un-mandated, batshit quest to built another Gene Autry Museum in Pennsylvania. And then he got really carried away, and purloined more than 500 items that were slated for the non-existent institution and paid for with public funds, storing them (accidentally! he claims) at his house.”
New York Observer Published: 01.24.17
This Year’s Oscar Best Picture Nominees – Not Exactly Box Office Winners
“For only the second time in the last 10 years, none of the best picture nominees — at the time of nomination — has grossed more than $100 million domestically. And that first time was in 2015, and that’s only because American Sniper had just opened in wide release; it would go on to gross $346.7 million in North America.”
Toronto Star Published: 01.24.17
Struggling Newseum In DC Lays Off 26 Employees
“The latest round of layoffs suggest the finances of the journalism museum remain shaky, as they have ever since it moved from a small space in Arlington to a gigantic building on Pennsylvania Avenue in the District.”
Washington Post Published: 01.25.17
Mary Tyler Moore, 80
“[Her] production company, MTM Enterprises, created groundbreaking TV shows during the 1970s and 1980s, including Hill Street Blues and St. Elsewhere. But she was primarily considered one of television’s finest comic actresses because of her roles on two of the most popular sitcoms of all time.”
Washington Post Published: 01.25.17
Christo Walks Away From His Big Colorado Project
“For more than 20 years, the artist Christo has worked tirelessly and spent $15 million of his own money to create a vast public artwork in Colorado that would draw thousands of tourists and rival the ambition of “The Gates,” the saffron transformation of Central Park that made him and Jeanne-Claude, his collaborator and wife, two of the most talked-about artists of their generation. But Christo said this week that he had decided to walk away from the Colorado project — a silvery canopy suspended temporarily over 42 miles of the Arkansas River.”
The New York Times Published: 01.25.17
Russell T Davies: Theatre Is A Better Venue For Free Speech Than TV
“That’s generally why I am getting more and more interested myself in trying to find a voice for theatre. I’m definitely heading that way. I think you’ve got to – when you say that television can’t express certain things then you have to move beyond it. And I speak as someone who has got away with an awful lot on television.”
The Stage Published: 01.24.17
What (C)Should The NEA Be Doing?
“The money doesn’t seem to make big, promising things happen, things that wouldn’t happen otherwise. Much of the giving feels like disguised budget offset. The NEA’s goal looks like survival. It has been so beleaguered over the years, so pummeled, that its mission each year is to dodge the fatal bullet. Yet the NEA – or federal funding for the arts – has served many great goals and can do it once more.”
Ricochet Published: 01.22.17
‘A Rainbow-Colored Dream’: Check Out China’s International Ice And Snow Sculpture Festival
“Preparations for the event [in Harbin] begin months in advance, with workers digging huge ice blocks from the frozen Songhua River. … Sculptors compete to create more and more elaborate buildings of ice, all illuminated in multi-colored lights.”
Smithsonian Magazine Published: 01.24.17
Shakespeare’s Special Place In America
“The great modern nations boast great writers who depict and define the national life and character: Victor Hugo for the French, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe for the Germans, Leo Tolstoy the Russians, Herman Melville and Mark Twain the Americans, and Shakespeare the English. Of course their greatness is hardly confined to their parochial impact: They are masters for all time and every place. And even among these titans an order of rank is observed, as a true aristocracy requires, and it is Shakespeare who ranks supreme.”
National Affairs Published: Winter 2017
930-Pound Brown Bear Is Finland’s Hottest New Artist
“Juuso got some paint in his paws and started to make marks with them. We noticed that he liked it,” says one of his keepers. “We just leave paint for him, some plywood and paper … He does all the work in his own time, when he’s alone, sitting and moving his legs on the paper.” (includes video)
Reuters Published:01.18.17
How The Great German And Austrian Orchestras Became Tools Of Propaganda
“The alchemy of the transformation began with a gradual relinquishment of autonomy, especially stark in Berlin. The Berlin Philharmonic, nationalized into a state-owned company in January 1934 under Joseph Goebbels’ Ministry of Propaganda, began to perform in the old Philharmonie on Bernburger Straße under an immense swastika. It was now expected to render service to “the German cause.” (Even Goebbels did not speak of “Nazi music” but of “German music.”) Goebbels, who began to call it “my orchestra,” increased its subsidies and its musicians’ salaries and personally signed letters of exemption from military service for its members.”
Claremont Review of Books Published:01.16.17
Jill Soloway Says Male Directors Should Just Stop Making Movies About Rape (Then She Womansplains Why They Do It)
On a panel at Sundance, the writer/producer (Transparent, United States of Tara, Six Feet Under) said, “We get it, guys. You want us to stay inside because you want us to be afraid we’re going to get raped. We get it! Stop making movies and TV shows about rape. Let women make those movies if they want to.” Then she started talking about why she thinks Paul Verhoeven made Elle …
Vulture Published:01.24.17
After Trump’s CIA Visit, Lookups Of The Word ‘Claque’ Spiked
As Merriam-Webster observes, “Claque means ‘a group hired to applaud at a performance’ or ‘a group of sycophants.'”
Merriam-Webster Published:01.23.17
‘Alternative Facts’ Is The Perfect Euphemism For The Age Of Trump
Katy Waldman: “For one thing, the phrase calls to mind the snake-oil salesmanship that has animated Trump’s rise to power.” (Waldman cites the ’70s term alternative medicine.) ” The modifier’s connotation of gutsy, even glamorous independence also lends credibility to the rogue alt-right … Most of all, alternative facts evokes a total alienation from – and disinterest in – objective truth.”
Slate Published:01.23.17
Justin Peck’s New Ballet Is Not What It Was Before The Election
“[He] stops short of calling it a protest dance, but his newest ballet, The Times Are Racing, is certainly of the moment. The dancers wear sneakers, and T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with words like Unite, React, Act, Protest and Fight.”
New York Times Published:01.24.17
Houston’s ‘Nixon In China’ Accused Of Yellowface
The complaints about Houston Grand Opera’s current run of the John Adams opera include the casting of white singers as Chinese characters as well as caricatured stereotypes in Nixon‘s version of The Red Detachment of Women (an actual Communist propaganda ballet that uses caricatured stereotypes).
Houston Chronicle Published:01.22.17
‘Minstrel Show’: Houston Chronicle Rips ‘Nixon In China’ For ‘Demeaning Treatment Of Chinese Culture’
“Instead of presenting Asians as human beings, we are offered a world of lazy stereotypes”, writes staff theater and opera critic Wei-Huan Chen about the opera’s version of the old Cultural Revolution ballet The Red Detachment of Women, “a representation of Asian people so nostalgic, so inaccurate and so out of touch with the way we talk about and view race in modern times that it at first evokes more confusion than disgust.” (That’s arguably a fair description of the original Red Detachment.)
Houston Chronicle Published:01.23.17
I Wrote All The State Arts Agencies To Ask What Would Change For Them If The NEA Is Eliminated – Here’s What Happened
As Leonard Jacobs notes, “40% of the NEA’s budget, by statute, goes directly to state and regional arts agencies. … If the NEA didn’t exist, therefore, large chunks of state arts agency budgets would evaporate overnight.” So what were the agencies’ responses? The first, from a national unmbrella organization, was basically Don’t talk about this out loud!!
Clyde Fitch Report Published:01.23.17
The Last Time We Fought For The NEA’s Very Existence: A Look Back At The ’90s Culture Wars
“[Here] are excerpts from the ARTnews archives that detail the [1989-91] struggle over NEA funding, including the controversy surrounding a Corcoran Gallery of Art Mapplethorpe show, Democratic representative Mary Rose Oakar’s response, and Republican senator Jesse Helms’s vow to avenge what he saw as a loss.
ARTnews Published:01.20.17