ArtsJournal

The Black Women Who Made New York – And Reshaped The World
Women like Audre Lorde and Clara Hale didn’t just affect New York; they “likewise reshaped the ways in which nearly all members of society think about our relationships to one another. The legacy of these pioneers was on display last weekend all over the world, where humans of every gender, age and persuasion took to the streets.”
Literary Hub Published: 01.27.17
Magazines Submitted Little Fiction To The Contest, So A Prize Fades Away
Author Anthony Marra: “Writing, editing, and publishing short stories in literary magazines is a labor of love for all involved. … They aren’t clickbait. They don’t make much noise or much money. And yet the best of them long outlast the paper on which they were first printed.”
The Millions Published: 01.27.17
Mary Zimmerman Tries A Fourth Time At The Met With ‘Rusalka’
This opera might be the one that works for her: “If she never quite found her footing in the rigid conventions of bel canto, there is more in common with her theater work in the later, dreamier, more epic ‘Rusalka.'”
The New York Times Published: 01.27.17
You Thought Sundance Might Be An Escape From Politics? Ha!
Founder Robert Redford: “We try to stay away from politics, per se. We stay focused on what are the stories being told by artists.” The stories being told, though, could easily be seen as political.
The New York Times Published: 01.27.17
What’s Going Down At The Ballet World’s Youth Grand Prix?
Raw ambition wrapped in hoodies and pearl earrings, of course.
Los Angeles Times Published: 01.28.17
Emmanuelle Riva, Star Of ‘Hiroshima mon amour’ And ‘Amour,’ Has Died At 89
Riva received an Oscar nomination for her work on Amour. “‘[Amour] is such a wonderful, marvellous, extraordinary gift,’ she said in 2012. ‘I cannot tell you how happy I am. Completely happy. The whole thing is like a fairytale.'”
Published: 01.28.17
How The Los Angeles Art World Has Dealt With The Inauguration And First Days Of Trump
“Many gestures were modest, but in sum they revealed that the advent of the Trump presidency is no ordinary moment in American cultural life.”
Los Angeles Times Published: 01.28.17
Anthony Goldstone, Pianist Who Recorded CDs At A Record Pace, Dies At 72
Goldstone recorded prolifically – and, with his wife Caroline Clemmow, produced recordings of hundreds of works for four hands. “He also delighted in excavating unpublished or unfinished pieces which he would complete himself and record. A disc of Mozart, for example, featured a number of works left unfinished at the composer’s death – including a D minor Fantasy and a Präludium in C – fragments which were reconstructed and completed with skill and sensitivity.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.27.17
This 1956 Opera About Courageous And Doomed French Nuns Could Not Be More Relevant
To draw the connection between Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites” and this very moment: “When mosques have been burned in Florida and Washington State, when a Muslim can be removed from a plane for reading or speaking in Arabic, when a registry for U.S. Muslims is being discussed as a real possibility, it’s worth looking back at the anti-religious hysterias of earlier times. The intolerance is the same; only the clothes and the book are different.”
The Globe and Mail (Canada) Published: 01.27.17
These People Built A Ponzi Scheme Around ‘Hamilton’ Tickets – And Got Caught
They “raised about $81 million from at least 125 investors in 13 states who were told their money was being pooled to buy large blocks of tickets to be resold for a profit.” Instead, the guys spent the money on private school tuition, jewelry, and casinos.
The New York Times Published: 01.27.17
If Physical Books Endure – As They Surely Will – Let’s Make Sure They Do It For The Right Reason
It’s not about money. It’s about the senses. “As an empirical matter, reading on a tablet cannot remotely approach the sensual literary experience offered by an old-fashioned book. The latter is, I’d venture, intrinsically more pleasurable than the former, not unlike the intrinsic difference between high quality toilet paper and the sandpaper stuff used in bus stations.”
Yes, 1984 Relates To Us *Right Now*
Oh heck, let’s read a few pages: “Where did that knowledge exist? Only in his own consciousness, which in any case must soon be annihilated. And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale — then the lie passed into history and became truth.”
Literary Hub Published: 01.27.17
Why 1984 Keeps Needing New Print Runs And Everyone Is Tagging Margaret Atwood On Twitter
Because we’re suddenly living in a dystopian novel, or something like it, we keep wanting to read more and more of them.
The New York Times Published: 01.27.17
When Sartre And Camus Lost Their Friendship Arguing How To Be Free
Newspapers sold out across France when Camus’ book The Rebel was published – and Sartre’s newspaper trashed it. “The split between the two friends was a media sensation. … It’s hard to imagine an intellectual feud capturing that degree of public attention today, but, in this disagreement, many readers saw the political crises of the times reflected back at them. … If you are thoroughly committed to an idea, are you compelled to kill for it? What price for justice? What price for freedom?”
Aeon Published: 01.27.17
Sure, It’s Nostalgic, But People Love Film For A Lot Of Other Reasons
A visit to new, state-of-the-art projection booths proves that film – unlike digital – has an ineffable quality that seems to capture the soul, or at least the devotion, of those who know anything about the subject.
The National Post (Canada) Published: 01.27.17
Absurdist Theatre Serves The Resistance To Any Regime
After the fall of the Soviet Union and its satellite states, absurd theatre fell out of fashion. Then came 9/11. “Absurdism is about facing a world in which nothing seems to make sense. It is about accepting that deeply tragic events happen sometimes without much or any warning. It is about the realization that our understanding of the universe is limited and flawed. It is about the embracing the fact that our lives can be both terrifying and ridiculous, indeed the more terrifying, the more ridiculous. And it is about resistance.”
HowlRound Published:01.27.17
The Sudden Ban On Travelers From Iran Is Even Harming The Oscars (And Pissing Off The Academy)
The statement from The Academy is mild but firm: “As supporters of filmmakers — and the human rights of all people — around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran, ‘A Separation,’ along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film ‘The Salesman,’ could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”
Los Angeles Times Published:01.28.17
Barbara Hale, The Actress Who Played Perry Mason’s Secretary And Won An Emmy For It, Has Died At 94
Hale played Della Street over, and over, and over, and over again – and even helped revive the character in the 1980s. “She never seemed unhappy about being identified with one character throughout her career. In 1993 she told The Chicago Tribune that Della Street was ‘a woman who knew what everybody was thinking.'”
Published:01.27.17
Actor John Hurt Dead At 77
David Lynch, who directed him in The Elephant Man, called him “simply the greatest actor in the world.” He made a thriving, and unusual, career in theatre, film, and television playing characters from Quentin Crisp to Caligula to Raskolnikov to Winston Smith to (for Mel Brooks) Jesus.
The Guardian Published:01.28.17
How Would You Sell An Artwork That’s Built Into The Ground?
“The original earthworks were never meant to be sold like paintings or statues. That was partly in keeping with the hippie, yippie tenor of the times. They have never come up for auction, although one sculpture fetched as high as $4 million in 2008. How would you even sell an earthwork?”
The New York Times Published:01.26.17
Critical Consensus: Here’s The Best Movie At This Year’s Sundance Festival
“It’s easy to caricature the festival — earnest docs, white-people-problem ensemble dramedies and the like — yet Sundance often proves itself capable not just of launching interesting careers, but also of nudging the needle forward when it comes to onscreen diversity and representation.”
The Hollywood Reporter Published:01.27.17
LA’s Hammer Museum To Build A Major Expansion
“This transformation will provide 60 percent more exhibition space including collection galleries and a works on paper gallery to highlight our growing collection of photographs and drawings,” Ann Philbin, the Hammer’s director, said in a statement.
ARTnews Published:01.27.17
Why Isn’t The White House Petition To Save The NEA Collecting Signatures?
“The petition, entitled ‘Preserve the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities’ has received hundreds of tweets from proud signees but the official count (at the time of writing) reads: ’27 signed’.”
Hyperallergic Published:01.27.17
NY Times Pares Back Its Bestseller Lists And Comics People Aren’t Happy
“The Times abruptly announced that it’s gutting its best-seller lists, doing away with a host of existing lists in both the print and online editions of the paper as of February 5. Among the casualties are the Graphic Hardcover, Graphic Paperback, and Manga categories. The comics world is, understandably, quite unhappy with the development.”
New York Magazine Published:01.26.17
This Year’s Oscar Nominations Owe Much To The Theatre
“The sheer reach of film when compared with theatre is certainly the reason why when the two appear to together in a story, it is Hollywood that secures the dominant position over Broadway or the West End. But on Oscar night, when big-budget glamour is all the rage (even for intimate and independently made films), theatre can hold its head high knowing that Academy Award glory owes a debt to the stage, directly or indirectly, even if we have to remind people that this the case.”
The Stage Published:01.26.17