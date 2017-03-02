ArtsJournal

A Brief Discussion Of ‘Chick Lit,’ A Genre That Deserved More From The Industry
“Given that so many women writers and readers currently feel that, once again, we are fighting for our basic liberties, might a new category of women’s fiction, more overtly feminist than its predecessor, be on its way? Instead of women searching for sex and love with the opposite sex, perhaps the genre might revolve around women simply trying to survive the opposite sex. “
Literary Hub Published: 02.03.17
The Playwright Of ‘Moonlight’ Explains Why The Story Had To Be Told
In grad school at Yale, after finding out his mother had died, Tarell Alvin McCraney “wrote the script not in anger, he says, or only in grief or guilt, though he felt both of those emotions. He wrote it in panic.”
The Observer (UK) Published: 02.05.17
A Berlin Orchestra Creates Love Letters To The Sounds Of The City
Never let it be said that German musicians have no sense of humor: “In the first video, the musicians imitate sounds such as the sizzling of fries and sausages getting cooked and the ketchup squirted over them at one of the most popular eating spots in town.”
Star2 (Reuters) Published: 02.03.17
When A Maori Painter Was Accused Of Terrorism
Tame Iti, a member of the Tūhoe Nation, returned from prison and shifted his focus to art: “Art is an intricate part of activism. To be an active participant, to try and provoke people’s thinking, to capture your audience. People that come and look at art, they’re looking for something. They’re looking for the moments, looking for the magic.”
Vice Published: 02.05.17
The Met: A Great Museum In Decline?
Yikes. “Tension inside the Met, the country’s largest art museum, is running so high that when curators and conservators recently wrote a letter protesting compensation cuts, the museum’s leaders chose not to show it to trustees for fear of leaks and bad publicity. Those who wanted to see the document had to go to the office of the Met’s general counsel and read it under observation.”
The New York Times Published: 02.04.17
What The Saga Of Avocados Reveals About Politics – And Human Interactions
It may be true that nothing unites the U.S. like avocados: “In the early 2000s, the low-carb craze gave avocados a boost, with fat suddenly deemed more acceptable. But it was nothing compared to the looming beast on the horizon, the monster trend no one could predict: avocado toast.”
The Atlantic Published: 02.05.17
Why Can’t Hollywood Get Boston Right?
First, there are the long, slow pans of the skyline. Then there’s the accent. And then, the people. “More often than not, either the portrayal is lazy, played out and riddled with cliches, or it’s broadened into a comedy routine to go down more easily.”
The Washington Post Published: 02.03.17
Suddenly, We Have Tons Of British Historical Dramas Again, But Why?
And what does The Crown, for instance, have to do with “the long history of Brexit”? “If its creators are up to the task, the series might well end up less a chronicle of a ruler than a dramatization of the referendum’s long history.”
Los Angeles Review of Books Published: 02.03.17
Is Great Britain Too Depressed For Museums Now?
Financial constraints, educational culture budgets slashed, and people staying away from the money-suck that is London – “the same economic pressures that have uprooted politics around the world are destroying the aspirations we express when we go to galleries. There is nothing more aspirational than visiting a museum or art gallery. It is an expression of hope.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 02.02.17
What Happens When A Big Break Leads To Exactly Nothing Else?
Alfonso Cuarón’s son filmed a DVD extra for the 2011 film Gravity, starring an Inuit actor and community theatre director from Greenland. The extra film did so well that there was talk of a separate Oscar nomination for it – but the actor was paid a total of $4,000 and didn’t even know the film had done so well until NPR told him.
NPR Published: 02.04.17
Next Steps For Middle Eastern Theatre In The U.S.
Though its practitioners say this isn’t a new discussion, the contours of Middle Eastern theatre have taken on sharper focus after the election of Donald Trump. But it’s also very like other theatre for practitioners from communities of color: “The next round is equal parts main stage productions … and expanding to directors and designers of Middle Eastern descent. That would be radical.”
HowlRound Published: 02.02.17
MoMA Joins The Resistance, Hangs Art From ‘Travel Ban’ Countries
Damn, MoMA: “Alongside each painting, sculpture, or photograph is a text that makes no bones about why it has suddenly surfaced: ‘This work is by an artist from a nation whose citizens are being denied entry into the United States, according to a presidential executive order issued on January 27, 2017. This is one of several such artworks from the Museum’s collection installed throughout the fifth-floor galleries to affirm the ideals of welcome and freedom as vital to this Museum, as they are to the United States.'”
The New York Times Published: 02.03.17
Living On The 81st Floor Is A Little Bit Noisy (Plus, The Building Sways)
With new technology, humans are building taller and taller residential – and luxury – skyscrapers. But “the payoff for peace and endless views can be five-minute waits for the lift at rush hour – and even sunburn. ‘You could get tanned in winter if you sat right by the window: there’s a bit of a greenhouse effect,’ the owner of a 64th-floor apartment above Chicago tells me. Vertigo can be another danger.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 02.04.17
Marta Becket, Dancer Who Built An Opera And Ballet Theatre In Death Valley, Dead At 92
Wow: “It was there, amid the alkali flats, whistling winds and triple-digit heat of the Mojave Desert, that Ms. Becket and her husband resettled and built the Amargosa Opera House, where she performed her ballets and pantomimes for the next 40 years. Ms. Becket turned the Amargosa into a cultural institution in a desolate area, an attraction to tourists, ranchers, farmers and even prostitutes from a local bordello.”
The New York Times Published: 02.03.17
Streaming Is Really Killing Sony (Or Is It A Few Big Flops?)
But the current “distant” fourth-place studio isn’t alone: “It is a crisis Sony shares with its Hollywood peers. In the UK and the US, revenue from streaming and downloads of films and TV shows passed sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs for the first time last year.”
Published: 02.03.17
Premium AJ Classifieds
Director, Arts Management/Term Assistant Professor
The George Mason University Arts Management Program, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA), invites applications for a 12-month Director/Term Assistant Professor of Arts Management. … [Read More...]
Executive Director, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University
Sonoma State University invites applications and nominations for the position of Executive Director of the Green Music Center, available in 2017.The Organization http://gmc.sonoma.edu/The Green Music … [Read More...]
Come Together, Right Now. National Arts Marketing, Development and Ticketing Conference — March 16-18 in NYC
Now is not the time to wait to see what will happen in America and the arts industry. Now is the time to come together and set the course for stronger, more inclusive, more vibrant organizations. … [Read More...]
Shakespeare Audio Pronunciation App
An essential tool for actors, students, teachers, and directorsOver 5,000 audio pronunciations of all the Words in Shakespeare's plays. Informative and detailed results for each word, including … [Read More...]
Tulsa Artist Fellowship Now Accepting Applications for 2018 Class
Awarding up to 30 new fellowships totaling over $1 million in stipends, fellows will receive free housing in the Brady Arts District and free workspace, if applicable. Applications for the 2018 TAF … [Read More...]
AJ Classifieds
Senior Development Officer
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland is looking for a Senior Development Officer to join our Department of Institutional Advancement.Reporting to the Director of Institutional Advancement, the … [Read More...]
Senior Project Director / Staff Lead
We’re seeking an inspiring cultural professional to join our Chicago office. This is your opportunity to have a national influence on both discourse and practice in the nonprofit cultural … [Read More...]
DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, AWARD-WINNING L.O.R.T. THEATRE
Boston’s Tony Award-winning Huntington Theatre Company, with an annual operating budget of $15M, seeks a dynamic, experienced Director of Development to lead a talented staff and partner with a … [Read More...]
Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach, Lincoln Center
Reporting to the Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing, the Assistant Director of Institutional Marketing and Outreach oversees all of Lincoln Center’s institutional and community based … [Read More...]
Marketing Manager – Aspen Music Festival and School
The Aspen Music Festival and School seeks a full-time, year-round Marketing Manager to work as part of the five-member Marketing and Communications team in Aspen, Colorado. Reports to VP for Marketing … [Read More...]
Sign Up For AJ’s Free Newsletters
The James Bond Movie Director Who Actually Was A Spy
Well, this is even more dramatic than a Bond flick: “For nearly a month Hamilton managed to avoid detection before escaping back to safety in England. Ten days later the escape route used by the Resistance was uncovered by the Nazis.”
BBC Published:02.05.17
Ten Longform Literary Essays About That Most Unliterary Of Sports, Football
You can prepare for the Super Bowl or you can avoid it – these pieces will help you either way.
Literary Hub Published:02.03.17
The World Has Gotten Exponentially Scarier, So Take Refuge In Abstract Art
It’s simply a relief: “Freed from the world, all you sense is your body moving through water and all you hear is the sound of your pulse inside your head. Contemplating abstract sculpture, you enter a relationship bereft of language, of story and of illustration; you have to simply measure yourself against the object and admire its intrusion.”
The Globe and Mail (Canada) Published:02.03.17
No, British People, European Plays Aren’t ‘Infecting’ Your Precious Theatre
Let’s face it: “In dark times we need each to do what we can from the centre of our individual strength, skill, understanding and experience. Theatre-makers – playwrights, actors, directors and the rest – need to tell the hard, dark, contradictory truths as we see them, as generously and in as grown-up a manner as we can manage.
The Guardian (UK) Published:02.02.17
Dore Ashton, Chronicler Of The Abstract Expressionists And So Much More, Has Died At 88
Ashton was an art historian and thinker who didn’t simply observe. “She recorded the scene, and she inhabited it. She made a point of visiting artists in their studios, drinking with them at their favorite haunts and talking philosophy and aesthetics into the wee hours in downtown cafes.”
The New York Times Published:02.03.17
UK City Says Cutting All Its Art Funding Will “Help” Arts Groups
Grants to arts organisations in Bath are to be phased out completely by the local council, with campaigners claiming it will lead to financial support for emerging and mid-scale companies being “killed off”.
The Stage (UK) Published:02.03.17
Ten Percent Of UK Teachers Polled Say Arts Education Has Been Cut In Their Schools
“The Guardian Teacher Network polled more than 1,000 teachers, with 80% claiming their schools had been making general cutbacks or were planning to. Nine percent of respondents reported that their schools had already scrapped art, music or drama, with a fifth claiming that one or more of these subjects had been given reduced timetable space.”
The Stage (UK) Published:02.03.17
Some Interesting Theories ABout What Sleep Does For Us
“In recent years, there’s been evidence that sleep is important not just for remembering relevant stuff, but also for forgetting irrelevant things. Perhaps the mass-downscaling of synapses is part of that ‘smart forgetting.’
The Atlantic Published:02.02.17
Talk Of Canceling This Year’s Oscars
“The suggestion that the Oscars be canceled this year stems in part from principle. The idea of artists being barred from attending the ceremony because of their country of origin is markedly against the global principles of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Though it’s often derided for its stodgy choices, the Best Foreign Language Film category does bring wider attention to international filmmaking.”
The Atlantic Published:02.02.17
A Short History Of Think Tanks
While the term “think tank” is modern, it can be traced to the humanist academies and scholarly networks of the 16th and 17th centuries. The Oxford English Dictionary defines think tank as a “body of experts, as a research organization, providing advice and ideas on specific national or commercial problems.”
Tablet Published:01.31.17