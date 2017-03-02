ArtsJournal

UK City Says Cutting All Its Art Funding Will “Help” Arts Groups
Grants to arts organisations in Bath are to be phased out completely by the local council, with campaigners claiming it will lead to financial support for emerging and mid-scale companies being “killed off”.
The Stage (UK) Published: 02.03.17
Ten Percent Of UK Teachers Polled Say Arts Education Has Been Cut In Their Schools
“The Guardian Teacher Network polled more than 1,000 teachers, with 80% claiming their schools had been making general cutbacks or were planning to. Nine percent of respondents reported that their schools had already scrapped art, music or drama, with a fifth claiming that one or more of these subjects had been given reduced timetable space.”
The Stage (UK) Published: 02.03.17
Some Interesting Theories ABout What Sleep Does For Us
“In recent years, there’s been evidence that sleep is important not just for remembering relevant stuff, but also for forgetting irrelevant things. Perhaps the mass-downscaling of synapses is part of that ‘smart forgetting.’
The Atlantic Published: 02.02.17
Talk Of Canceling This Year’s Oscars
“The suggestion that the Oscars be canceled this year stems in part from principle. The idea of artists being barred from attending the ceremony because of their country of origin is markedly against the global principles of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Though it’s often derided for its stodgy choices, the Best Foreign Language Film category does bring wider attention to international filmmaking.”
The Atlantic Published: 02.02.17
A Short History Of Think Tanks
While the term “think tank” is modern, it can be traced to the humanist academies and scholarly networks of the 16th and 17th centuries. The Oxford English Dictionary defines think tank as a “body of experts, as a research organization, providing advice and ideas on specific national or commercial problems.”
Tablet Published: 01.31.17
How Psychologists Can Tell If A Defendant Is Faking Insanity
“Welcome to the strange science of malingering, a fancy word for faking illness in order to gain an advantage of some kind. It’s an area of psychological study that highlights the counterintuitive orderliness of insanity and also reveals that many people have no idea what it’s like to have a genuine mental disorder.”
Science of Us Published: 02.01.17
Kids Ask A Lot Of Questions. Here Is The Way To Answer Them
“Giving a good answer to a ‘Why?’ question is not just a philosophical abstraction. An explanation has cognitive, real-world functions. It promotes learning and discovery, and good explanatory theories are vital to smoothly navigating the environment. In this sense, an explanation is what is known as a speech act, which is an utterance that serves a certain function in communication.”
Aeon Published: 02.02.17
Alexander Chancellor, 77, Editor Who Transformed The Spectator (And Had A Disastrous Year At The New Yorker)
While he had successful stints at most of London’s broadsheet newspapers, Chancellor was best known for turning The Spectator from a tired old Tory weekly into a lively magazine he once described as “more of a cocktail party than a political party.”
Washington Post Published: 02.02.17
How Our Brains Trick Us Into Seeing Something Real That Isn’t
What’s going on in our brains when we see an authentic work versus a copy? Experts, it seems, tend to be right when they follow their initial “vibe,” an instinctual judgment call uncluttered by additional material. From my research into how forgers successfully hoodwinked experts, I know that it is usually the additional material (origin or discovery stories that push the right buttons, doctored or invented provenance) that passes off a forgery, when the object itself, if examined in a vacuum, shouldn’t fool anyone. In Gladwellian terms, this means that the smartest forgers plant clues that provoke “analysis paralysis” and encourage experts to overlook their “thin-slice” response: we might call it encouraging “thick-slicing.”
Salon Published: 01.29.17
Calatrava’s New £1 Billion Project For London Will Change The Skyline
“Spanish-born architect Santiago Calatrava has designed a 24 metre-high (79ft) glass arcade with “winter garden” atrium for the complex, which will be topped by three towers, each rising more than 30 storeys above North Greenwich station, which is to be renamed Greenwich Peninsula.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 02.02.17
Six Critics Name Six Ways ‘Girls’ Changed Television (Or Didn’t)
For instance, sex: “According to Hollywood, women can have completely satisfying sexual experiences without ever taking off their bras, and manage to reach euphoric orgasms within minutes. Girls never bothered with any of these tropes. From the show’s first episode, the sex was sweaty, it was weird, it was jiggly, it was unflattering. Which is to say: It was realistic.”
New York Times Published: 02.02.17
A BIG Ten-Year Drop In Visitors To UK Public Libraries
“Despite ministerial pledges to halt the decimation of library services, the report from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport found that the number of adults who had visited a public library in the 12 months to the end of September 2016 fell to 33.8%, from 48.2% 10 years earlier.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 02.02.17
‘The Father Of Science Fiction’? Who *Was* Hugo Of The Hugo Awards?
“The annual awards for best science fiction are called ‘Hugos.’ A futuristic story by William Gibson in 1981 was called ‘The Gernsback Continuum.’ But except for a few markers like these, Hugo Gernsback (1884-1967) has mostly vanished from our cultural memory, which is a pity, because he was an extraordinary man, and his influence on our modern age – electrical, science-permeated, and full of wonders – was outsized.”
New York Review of Books Published: 01.31.17
Amadeus – First It Was A Play, Then A Movie, Now A Play/Movie…
“Britain’s National Theatre has a sold-out hit with a revival of Peter Shaffer’s play about bad-boy genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his jealous rival Antonio Salieri, composer to the 18th-century Viennese court. The production, which mixes actors, opera singers and a 20-piece onstage orchestra, is being broadcast in movie theaters around the world Thursday as part of the NT Live series. There are repeat screenings over the coming weeks.”
Yahoo! (AP) Published: 02.02.17
You Think ‘Alternative Facts’ Are Like Science Fiction? Ursula Le Guin Would Like A Word With You
In a letter to her local paper, she writes, “We call it fiction because it isn’t fact. … The test of a fact is that it simply is so – it has no ‘alternative.’ The sun rises in the east. To pretend the sun can rise in the west is a fiction, to claim that it does so as fact (or ‘alternative fact’) is a lie.”
The Oregonian Published: 02.01.17
Want To Reach New Audiences For Your Contemporary Dance? Stop Using Arty, Abstruse Titles
Lyndsey Winship, citing such examples as Siobhan Davies’s’ material/rearranged/to/be and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s Babel(words) and m¡longa: “It’s the choreographer’s prerogative, of course, but in an art form that already feels distant and unreadable to some audiences, being wilfully abstruse in your labelling doesn’t exactly help. … It can feel as though artists are attempting to prove their cleverness and exclusivity when jargon actually functions as a barrier rather than an invitation.”
The Guardian Published:02.02.17
Bolshoi Prima Ballerina On How It Feels To Dance The Dual Lead In ‘Swan Lake’
Svetlana Zakharova: “This ballet is so difficult, not just technically, but also on an emotional level. It’s so complex. You need to be 100 percent sure that you have the full technique, that you will be interesting to the audience, that during the White Adagio, people won’t be able to tear their eyes away from you.” (includes video)
Huffington Post Published:02.02.17
One Of Broadway’s Oldest Surviving Theaters Is Now Its Youngest
“When the Hudson Theater reopens on Saturday, Feb. 11 – with Jake Gyllenhaal adding star power to the revival of Sunday in the Park With George – it becomes Broadway’s 41st and newest playhouse, 114 years after it became one of Broadway’s first. (It opened with a production of Cousin Kate starring Ethel Barrymore.)” Erik Piepenburg offers a history of the house, with photos.
New York Times Published:02.02.17
Revolving Auditorium To Be Part Of New Creative District In Liverpool
The theatre and music venue would be the first in Britain (and only the third in the world) with a rotating seating area in the center of the hall and stages/performing spaces against the walls. The hall is part of the proposed Ten Streets creative district, plans for which have just been revealed.
Liverpool Echo Published:02.02.17
Classical Composers Aren’t Exactly Celebrities In America – So How Did Philip Glass Become A Household Name?
Steve Reich and John Adams have been more innovative; Michael Nyman writes Hollywood film scores, too. But Glass is the one who gets name-checked in Gilmore Girls and made fun of on The Simpsons and South Park. Why is this? Dan Ruccia has an explanation. (It’s not because of Cousin Ira.)
Indy Week (Durham, NC) Published:02.01.17
Fired Director Of Shakespeare’s Globe Talks About Her Sacking – And Why She’s Still There
The board of the replica 16th-century theatre in London decided to replace Emma Rice last November, just a year into her initial two-year contract. Yet she’s still on the job, and she’s just announced the details of this summer’s season, her last there – and she’s explained why she didn’t just walk away.
The Telegraph (UK) Published:02.02.17
Uffizi Gallery In Florence Begins Long-Term Project To Show More Female Artists From History
The initiative, which begins next month with an exhibition devoted to Suor Plautilla Nelli (1523-87), the first known female painter in Florence, grew out of a conversation between Uffizi director Eike Schmidt and the Guerrilla Girls.
The Art Newspaper Published:02.02.17
Verona’s Ancient Roman Amphitheatre To Get Retractable Roof
A winner has been chosen from among 87 designs submitted for roofing the Arena di Verona, which dates back to 30 AD and is still regularly used for concerts and other events, as well as for one of the world’s most famous (and financially precarious) opera festivals.
Designboom Published:02.01.17
Composer Michael Hersch Wins $250,000 Award From Johns Hopkins
The head of the composition department at the Peabody Institute, Johns Hopkins University’s conservatory, Hersch was named the winner of the 2017 President’s Frontier Award, which goes to a JHU faculty member “poised to break new ground and be a leader in [his/her] field.”
Baltimore Sun Published:01.31.17
See The Shimmering Walls Of Iran’s ‘Emerald Mosque’
At the Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, “mosaics made of mirror shards and tiles cover each wall. Glittering chandeliers hang from the ceilings and spots of light dance in the domes. As the above video by Great Big Story shows, being inside is like inhabiting a disco ball.”
Atlas Obscura Published:01.30.17