ArtsJournal

Architect Of The US Capitol Orders Painting Removed
“Critics of the painting said the officers were depicted as pigs, which sparked outrage among Republican lawmakers and some police groups. Supporters said it was an example of free expression that deserved to be displayed. The dispute led to a bizarre back-and-forth as GOP lawmakers unilaterally ripped the painting from the wall and returned it to Clay’s office, only to have Clay and his allies rehang it alongside other paintings selected in the competition.”
Politico Published: 01.13.17
The Eiffel Tower To Get A €300 Million Refurbishment Over 15 Years
“The landmark, which receives more paying tourists—around seven million a year—than any other monument in the world, was built as the centerpiece of the 1889 Universal Exposition. The planned refurbishment is intended to bolster the French capital’s bids to host another World’s Fair in 2025 and, before that, the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.”
The Art Newspaper Published: 01.16.17
Six Female Artists At The Top Of The Auction Charts
Auction prices are a terrible way of judging the value of an artist. But they do tell you something about the demand for their work. Male artists command higher prices generally, but these six women are rising in the auction market.
Artnet Published: 01.16.17
Dev Patel On Being A Young Actor ‘Hungry To Show Emotional Range’
The star of Slumdog Millionaire and the new film Lion moved directly into acting from being a teenager in school. “Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned from great directors and my co-stars. Acting is about honesty. When I began, I was trying to squeeze as much emotion out of roles as I could and get big laughs. Now it’s about doing less.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.15.17
What Will Help Marines Prepare For Future Wars? Why, Science Fiction, Of Course
That’s right, the U.S. Marine Corps hired science fiction writers to come up with ideas for future scenarios. “The stories share common themes of political chaos, a rising China, a less-powerful and more inward-looking United States, conflicts over environmental resources, and the growth of megacities in the developing world. For Marines, who are the first US boots on the ground in the toughest situations, the toughest challenges may stem from the latter.”
Wired Published: 01.15.17
What Does It Take To Make A Built Community Truly ‘Sustainable’?
Is it bike paths? Innovative water use systems? Less greenhouse gas? Sure, but that won’t earn Australian developers the coveted six stars. “It’s about going back to that old adage of community: people, walkability, liveability, places for the kids to play. [We want to] change the way people think about how they live.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.15.17
How President Obama And His Family Joined The Canon Of Images On Many Walls
In Peggy Sutton’s kitchen, she “has a framed a black-and-white sketch of the president she bought from a man for $1 at the 63rd Street beach. On the way to the lower level, she hung an oversize Ebony magazine cover of the black cool issue in which Mr. Obama exits a car wearing dark shades. Downstairs is a beaded Obama pillow. Upstairs on display in a spare bedroom is like Obama-palooza: homemade clothes, dollar bills with pictures of the president and the first lady, jeweled Obama champagne flutes, inauguration invitations.”
The New York Times Published: 01.14.17
Teaching Science Through Dance
This is the way way partner artists (have to) talk when they’re working in elementary schools: “Dance offers a fun way to learn science. Young students want to move around. Dance will represent what things mean in weather science and complement our core curriculum.”
The Mansfield News-Journal (Ohio) Published: 01.16.17
What – And To Whom – Zaha Hadid Left Behind
The architect, who died suddenly last March, left money to relatives and her architecture firm’s partner, who has stoked controversy by speaking against public housing and art schools and advocating for building in Hyde Park. He’s also one of four partners in charge of the 60-million-pound trust that is her architecture firm.
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.16.17
How Did President Obama Survive The White House? Books. He Says
The man who wrote two books that helped propel him to the presidency has his favorites. “The writings of Lincoln, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, Mr. Obama found, were ‘particularly helpful’ when ‘what you wanted was a sense of solidarity,’ adding ‘during very difficult moments, this job can be very isolating.'”
The New York Times Published: 01.16.17
PBS Is Trying Hard To Be Ready – But Not Freaked Out – About The Trump Years
The official line is that it’s just like the lobbying that goes on with any governmental switch. Also, there’s a shiny new nighttime kids’ lineup: “As the broadcaster explored what a new service would look like, it heard from caregivers who bemoaned a dearth of kids’ programming in the evening hours.”
Variety Published: 01.15.17
The Obamas’ Top Eight Broadway Moments (Yes, You Know What Number One Is)
One of the non-Hamilton-related moments: When the president presented Audra McDonald with the National Medal of the Arts. (And that’s just number six.)
Broadway Black Published: 01.13.17
More Writers Need To Talk More About (More) Money
Look, no, it’s not some kind of romantic garrett life: “It’s very tricky because there is a lot of dangerous romanticization, and that can set writers up, particularly in the beginnings of their careers, to blunder in a business they know nothing about.”
The Atlantic Published: 01.15.17
The Pompidou Centre Gets A (Very Expensive) Facelift
The renovations of Paris’ relatively young, and certainly most controversial, museum will be extensive – but they won’t change the look of the building, or (so hope the curators) force any closures as the work goes on.
The Observer (UK) Published: 01.14.17
Many Live-Action Musicals Follow On The Heels Of ‘La La Land’
Blame “Glee” – and probably “Hamilton,” too.
The New York Times Published: 01.15.17
What The Heck Is TV Supposed To Do In The Age Of A Reality TV Star President Of The US?
TV makers have choices. Should they “continue to create content that might arouse the anger and derision of Trump supporters and the right-wing media that helped get Trump elected? Or do they somehow seem to support Trump by celebrating figures like him and reflecting the views of pro-Trump viewers? Or does [TV] veer toward escapism that cannot be interpreted as having any political context or meaning?”
The Globe and Mail (Canada) Published: 01.13.17
What Landing The Lucas Museum Says About L.A.
The pick meant that Exposition Park keeps on transforming into less open space than building space, but it “also played to — and in the end confirmed — certain ideas Los Angeles has about itself, that it’s a city without a robust culture of civic engagement, that builds first and asks questions later, that pounces on opportunities like the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art rather than debating them.”
Los Angeles Times Published: 01.11.17
With A New Director, Can The Bed-Stuy Theatre Survive Gentrification?
The theatre – which features alumni like Samuel L. Jackson, Debbie Allen, Dick Gregory, Smokey Robinson and Wendell Pierce – has been reorganized, with dance and visual arts and other offerings, into the Center for Arts and Culture, with new executive director Indira Etwaroo, who founded “NPR Presents” and WNYC’s Greene Space in Manhattan. Will that be enough to save the historic theatre?
American Theatre Published: 01.13.17
Viola Davis On Why Hollywood Is Finally Getting Some Better Roles For Black Actors [VIDEO]
One of Fences’ powerhouse stars says, “They’re opening up because, I think, they’re being forced to open up.”
BBC Published: 01.15.17
Fleeing A Country To Find Privacy – And Artistic Freedom
Writer Xiaolu Gua: “I think of my parents as slaves of industrialisation – the state had its ambitions, and it completely shaped family life. There was no private or personal space. My mother worked from six in the morning until midnight. I had a connection with my father, but neither of my parents had much emotion to give to their family.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.15.17
James Conlon Will Stay With L.A. Opera At Least Through 2020-2021 Season
Conlon is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the opera, and so far he’s conducted “a record number of performances.”
Los Angeles Times Published:01.14.17
Fashion Designers Face A Dilemma: Should They Dress The Trump Women?
Designers, like many artists, have widely varying views on the question, but it’s complex: “Critics of those designers who’ve voiced their reluctance to dress the new first lady have maintained that it’s a designer’s job to simply make clothes — that they should keep personal opinions out of it and not pass judgment on people who wear their clothes. But over time, society has demanded much more from the fashion industry.”
The Washington Post Published:01.12.17
The Houses Of Parliament Are An Architectural Wonder – And 24-Hour Patrols May Be The Only Thing Keeping Fire From Engulfing The Building
The first Houses of Parliament burned to the ground in 1834, and what we now photograph endlessly was finished rebuilding in 1860. But now, “a Westminster source said fire alarm cabling and systems were ‘so antiquated that they fail regularly and replacement parts are no longer available. The poor disabled access in the palace means emergency evacuation procedures for people with mobility impairments do not meet acceptable standards.'”
The Observer (UK) Published:01.14.17
Can The Minnesota Orchestra Hit The Holy Grail Of Attracting Diverse Audiences?
“People say, ‘I would go more if I was represented on stage,'” says one former board member. But it took until 2015 and the Minnesota Orchestra’s tour of Cuba to create a diversity committee. “There is not a single black musician among the orchestra’s permanent members.”
The Star Tribune (Minneapolis) Published:01.14.17
Are Podcasts Going To Replace Written Book Reviews? (Or Have They Already?)
First of all, book review podcasts don’t pretend to objectivity. And then there’s the ease of access factor: “It can be daunting for someone who feels like a literary outsider to pick up a 10,000-word piece on three translated works in The New York Review of Books, but not to download a couple episodes of a show you can listen to while you’re cleaning your apartment.”
The Millions Published:01.12.17
Could The Chinese Government – And New U.S. Government – End Chinese Investment In Hollywood?
Chinese regulators are starting to investigate big investments into Hollywood firms and people – and then there’s this: “Donald Trump’s appointment of hawkish economist Peter Navarro — author of such books as Death by China — to head a new White House National Trade Council inspired Chinese state media to warn of a potential ‘showdown with the U.S.'”
The Hollywood Reporter Published:01.13.17
As The Arts Destroy Themselves In Search Of Lone Geniuses, Blame The Germans
Michael Lind with a theory about artists destroying conventions – and maybe art itself: “Modernism was not a late stage of Western art. It marked the death of the Western artistic tradition and the beginning of something entirely new — the art of global industrial capitalism. Did I say I blame the Germans? German romanticism could not have killed off Western art without the help of global industrial capitalism.”
The Smart Set Published:01.12.17
What’s Up With ‘The Crown’ Obscuring David Windsor’s Nazi History?
Wallis Simpson and David Windsor went on a “goodwill tour” of Nazi Germany right after he abdicated the British throne – but you won’t find out any of that from the highly popular Netflix series. Why?
The Observer (NY) Published:01.12.17
Broadway Stars Recreate Iconic ‘Singing In The Rain’ Choreography To Honor Debbie Reynolds
Nearly everyone who has seen Singing in the Rain remembers the instant classic “Good Morning to You,” created when Reynolds was just 19. Now there’s a “Tappy” tribute video that includes Broadway stars from Book of Mormon, Newsies and Cats.
Broadway World Published:01.13.17
Are Hateful Trump Tweets Powering Book And Other Sales For Those Attacked?
Yep. Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, said he wouldn’t go to the Inauguration – which earned him, and his town, Atlanta, harsh tweets from the president-elect. Amazon rapidly sold out of his memoir, and his graphic novels suddenly topped the bestseller lists on the data-hungry behemoth’s site. And Lewis isn’t alone – this has happened to magazines, books, even news hosts.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution Published:01.15.17