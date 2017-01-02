ArtsJournal

Clamp Down On Copyright? This Is Dangerous Complicated Stuff
“First, in the era of popular services like Netflix and Spotify, it ignores that music industry revenues in 2015 saw “the biggest increases in the past two decades,” while the film industry has reported record-breaking earnings—all while piracy is at an all-time low. Second, it ignores the significant promotional benefits creators receive from hosting their work on free, ad-based platforms, and the ample evidence that more restrictive copyright law does not mean less piracy. And third, claiming stronger rules will “reward creativity” is highly dubious in a world where copyright is used to silence critics, prevent sports fans from filming a match, take downa video of a child dancing to Prince, or otherwise censor speech online.”
Wired Published: 01.31.17
The Myth Of A “Liberal Hollywood Elite”
“There are risks in speaking out. I don’t believe there’s such a thing as a unified liberal elite – if there were, people like Casey Affleck and Mel Gibson wouldn’t receive award nominations. (Or it means that the liberal elite is open-minded and forgiving, but that’s for another column.) But this year’s speeches have been overwhelmingly liberal. That may turn off some viewers, or make people with other opinions feel silenced. It may affect Hollywood’s bottom line: Based on box-office figures from the week before and the week of the Oscar nominations, none of the contenders I checked – Hidden Figures, La La Land, Moonlight, Fences, Lion and Jackie – showed an Oscar bump, an immediate post-nomination surge.”
The Globe and Mail (Canada) Published: 01.31.17
Can A New App Finally Track Media Ratings Across All Platforms? (How’s That For Sexy?)
“It does so with an integrated app that passively collects audio fingerprints for all programming, both live and playback. Every single program automatically has an audio fingerprint, which is a condensed digital summary generated from an audio signal. The app simply matches it to a database that ingests all programming content across networks and streaming channels. The San Francisco startup, which launched in September 2015, depends on a diverse panel of users who run the app in the background of mobile devices, TVs, or laptops. The app offers brand-new insight into consumer behavior.”
Fast Company Published: 02.01.17
In These Days The Arts Need Advocacy. This Is A Problem In Most US States
A large number of states (roughly a third) either have “no real functioning arts advocacy organization, or the existing organization was barely operational. That finding is particularly distressing as the sector now gears up for actions that may come – both on the Federal and on the State levels – that will impact the sector.”
Barry's Blog Published: 01.31.17
This Year Netflix Tried To Take Over Sundance
“At this year’s festival, things were different from the word go. Netflix wasn’t just in Park City to buy: It was making a full show of force, starting with the first movie in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. That film was I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, the writing and directing debut of actor Macon Blair; Blair had pitched Netflix on the concept at Sundance 2016, and they financed the movie from the ground up.”
New York Magazine Published: 02.01.17
Report: Top Women Hollywood Directors Make Few Films
“According to an analysis of race, gender, age, and equity across 1,000 films released between 2007 and 2016, the majority of women spearheading these productions are from a narrow pipeline, and they rarely released more than one film in the nine years analyzed.”
New York Magazine Published: 02.01.17
A Seattle Orchestra Tackles Art About Homelessness
Local arts groups dealing with homelessness as a subject or a source of activism meet the dilemmas that always attend the task of simultaneously doing social good and putting butts in seats. But they also face a paradox particular to Seattle. Our progressive zeal leads us to demand of any major institution: “What are the arts doing to address homelessness?” Our contrarian skepticism then leads to the follow-up question: “What can the arts do about homelessness?” Bore people to death with a Berlioz concerto? Photograph their prostration? Exploit them for grant money in a woke af marketing campaign? People who don’t have housing need housing, not music appreciation classes. But complex problems require creative action.
The Stranger Published: 01.31.17
Improving Cities Through Culture – The Evidence
“It’s about democratising the arts, taking culture away from the idea that it’s about elitism, and showing that there’s something for everyone. It’s also about encouraging, for places like Liverpool and Hull, a local sense of pride. For the first time in many years in 2008 Liverpool started to get positive media coverage, and that has a huge effect on people living here. There’s a renewed confidence in the city that we still feel today.”
The Independent (UK) Published: 01.31.17
Bay Area Theatre Legend Announces Retirement
Tony Taccone, 65, served as the Berkeley Rep’s associate artistic director for 11 years before taking the reins in 1997. Along the way he has catapulted the East Bay institution to the top ranks of regional theaters. Over the years, the troupe has sent 25 shows onward to London and New York. He has also directed dozens of plays, including Sarah Jones’ solo show “Bridge & Tunnel,” which won a Tony Award in 2006.
San Jose Mercury-News Published: 01.31.17
Why Theories Of Everything Are A Waste Of Effort
In a Q&A, physicist Carlo Rovelli explains why he thinks attempts at a unified theory are wrongheaded (at least for now) and why space and time don’t “really exist.”
Nautilus Published: 01.30.17
Leonard Slatkin Alienates Audience Member Over Mozart “Alternative Facts”
“I love going to the symphony to escape from the everyday craziness and spend the evening enjoying my life-long love of music in the company or others who have the same passion. Last night, conductor Slatkin, whom I have always had the utmost respect for, ruined the evening for me and may have dissuaded me from attending any further concerts. If you were unaware, he began the concert with a monologue (“joke?”) insulting our president by referring to his “alternate facts.” I am sure he thought he was a hit based on the applause and the laughter. However, he could not hear the half of the theater that was not laughing or applauding. He single-handedly insulted and offended half of the audience which paid good money to enjoy the concert.”
Leonard Slatkin Published: 01.31.17
How Bad Is It, Really, To Contradict Yourself?
“In philosophy, since Socrates (a troll before there ever was an internet), the answer has been ‘very bad.’ If you find you believe two inconsistent propositions you need to do something about it. You owe a theory. But theories themselves tend to be confusing, unsatisfactory or both.”
New York Times Published: 01.29.17
San Francisco Asian Art Museum Facebook Link Taken Down For Being Too Racy
Their effort to use that link in a Facebook ad — which would make it possible for people who don’t follow the museum to see it — was thwarted by Facebook robots that determined that the story, headlined “Bronze Dildos and Jade Butt Plugs Show Life and Death in Ancient China,” was unfit for the platform. Facebook ads, read a notice the museum received, “can’t promote sexual or adult products or services.”
San Francisco Chronicle Published: 01.31.17
Okay, Actors, Here’s What *Not* To Do At An Audition
The Stage‘s anonymous West End Producer, in response to a reader request, lays out “the cardinal sins of auditioning.” For instance: “Avoid slagging off other directors or performers. We will usually know the people involved, and my casting director will often have slept with them – so they will be personal friends.”
The Stage (UK) Published: 01.27.17
‘Graphic Novel’ Is Not An Accurate Name For The Genre, So Maybe We Should Go Back To ‘Comics’
“It used to be ‘comic books,’ or ‘cartoons,’ or ‘the funnies’ – silly names for childish entertainments. Now, we say ‘graphic novels,’ with some rolling their eyes at the puffed-up earnestness of the name.” Joel Priddy looks at where the descriptor came from, why there’s a backlash against it, and why “comics” may be the least-bad option.
The Conversation Published: 01.25.17
The Romantic Comedy Isn’t Dead, Or Even Moribund – It’s Just Totally Different Now
“Today, the lighthearted, humorous romance, once primarily associated with the multiplex, thrives more in indie cinema and on television, particularly on cable and streaming platforms. It explores love from specific perspectives … and often with an honesty that eschews fairy-tale endings. While it hasn’t entirely abandoned certain tropes, more often than not, the modern rom-com deconstructs them. In other words, a type of storytelling that once remained unsubverted is now constantly being subverted.”
Vulture Published:01.30.17
Puppets Are Now Infiltrating Themselves Into All The Performing Arts
Hand puppets, rod puppets, shadow puppets – with visits to a festival in Chicago, an Off-Broadway play, and a gallery show, Laura Collins-Hughes gives us an update on the state of the art.
New York Times Published:01.31.17
PBS NewsHour Pays Visit To Dallas Opera’s Institute For Women Conductors
“According to industry data, of the nine largest American opera companies by budget, none has a female music director and principal conductor. And Marin Alsop in Baltimore, who served on the faculty at the Dallas workshop, remains the sole woman music director at the nation’s 24 largest orchestras. In Dallas, [general director Keith] Cerny hired Nicole Paiement as principal guest conductor, and she played a large role at the institute, encouraging.” (video)
PBS Published:01.31.17
I Threw $100M Worth Of Stolen Paintings In The Trash, Says Co-Defendant In Trial
A thief nicknamed “Spider-Man” because of his ability to scale walls is on trial for taking a Picasso, a Matisse, a Modigliani, a Braque and a Léger from the Musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2010. The paintings have never been recovered, and one of the fellow defendants – the fence – tearfully told the court that, afraid of being caught, he broke all the stretchers and threw the canvases in the garbage. (Nobody believes him.)
Smithsonian Magazine Published:01.31.17
Jerry Saltz Says Trump Could Drive Small And Medium-Sized Galleries Out Of Business
“Support your local galleries simply by going. Many galleries secretly terrified of closing now. Trump’s chaos has brought sales to a standstill.”
Instagram Published:01.30.17
‘Written On Skin’ Composer George Benjamin Is Writing A New Opera
Since its world premiere in 2012, Written on Skin has become one of the best-received new operas of the (still-young) century. The same team – Benjamin, librettist Martin Crimp, director Katie Mitchell, soprano Barbara Hannigan – will premiere Lessons in Love and Violence in London in 2018, with performances in six more cities to follow.
The Guardian Published:01.31.17
Lawsuits Over, Maurice Sendak’s Rare Book Collection Is Finally In Philly – Here’s What’s In It
The great author-illustrator specified in his will that all of his ‘rare edition books’ go to the Rosenbach Museum and Library, part of the Free Library of Philadelphia. But the Sendak Foundation didn’t want to part with them (especially the ones worth millions), and two years of messy court battles ensued. At the end of last year, there was finally a settlement, and the Rosenbach’s share of the trove has now arrived. Peter Dobrin looks at what is (and isn’t) in it.
Philadelphia Inquirer Published:01.29.17
After 20 Years, Arundhati Roy Has Finally Written A Second Novel
Her first novel, The God of Small Things, won the Booker Prize; since then she’s become known as an activist and published reams of nonfiction. A few years ago she said, “I’ve always been slightly short with people who say, ‘You haven’t written anything again,’ as if all the nonfiction I’ve written is not writing.” For those people, and the rest of us, the wait will be over this summer.
New York Times Published:01.31.17
How A 33-Story Empty Shell Sat Smack In The Heart Of Patrician Philadelphia – For 15 Years
Inga Saffron tells the long, sad story, and the happy ending, of the Rittenhouse Hotel, the tower with the pleated façade on Rittenhouse Square.
Philadelphia Inquirer Published:01.20.17
Jamie Barton Wins Met Opera’s Beverly Sills Award
“Ms. Barton jump-started her career by winning a series of prestigious prizes: the Met’s National Council Auditions in 2007, both the main and song contests at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2013 and the Richard Tucker Award in 2015.” Among previous winners of the $50,000 prize are Nathan Gunn, Joyce DiDonato, Angela Meade, Brian Hymel, and Michael Fabiano. (includes video)
New York Times Published:01.31.17