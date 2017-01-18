ArtsJournal

UK Comedians Write Manifesto Against Free Work
“There is an alarming expectation that comedians will happily perform for expenses or even for free, without any promise of paid work in the future. This has created downward pressure on rates of pay and quality of working conditions for us all and can prevent participation by those with childcare and other responsibilities leading to a lack of diversity.”
The Stage Published: 01.20.17
Profanity’s Important Role In How We Express Ourselves
“Though research has not done much for profanity, the opposite is not true. Neurologists have learned a great deal about the brain from studying how brain-damaged people use swearwords—notably, that they do use them, heavily, even when they have lost all other speech. What this suggests is that profanity is encoded in the brain separately from most other language.”
New York Review of Books Published: 01.20.17
Why Is Canada Cheaping Out In Commissioning Music For Parliament?
In an era when artists in general, and musicians in particular, are battling to get public understanding for their right to be paid, it is disheartening to learn that even the House of Commons just doesn’t get it. “Why on earth do people expect artists to do this kind of thing?” asks Montreal composer Simon Bertrand, who has organized an online petition requesting the award be raised. “When Parliament hires a plumber, do they tell the guy, come and work for free and then we’ll see what we think?”
The Globe and Mail (Canada) Published: 01.20.17
Truth As A Commodity Is Problematic
“A technology that might have extended the field of dialogue, that might have brought distant cultures and persons into closer understanding, has contributed unexpectedly to their accelerated fragmentation. Years ago, Benedict Anderson wrote of the newspaper as an important technology of nationalist solidarity. The high politics of the nation, the sports news of the day, the freakish local weather all found places in its columns. A reader’s social imagination was, without any conscious intention, broadened to encompass them all. The very overload of information in our modern environment has helped to produce the opposite effect.”
Chronicle of Higher Education Published: 01.18.17
Listen To A Pipe Organ Powered By Candles
“In the video, Dutch artist Ronald van der Meijs shows his elaborate musical mechanism. Inspired by the Muller Organ housed at Grote Kerk church next to the gallery [in Haarlem], the series of pipes looks like a massive artillery weapon connected to wooden beam air ducts. The intricate system requires careful maintenance – van der Meijs changes out the candles multiple times a day as they burn.”
Atlas Obscura Published: 01.17.17
If We Can’t Articulate Something We Think We Know, Do We Really Know It?
“If something is beyond words, then it’s hard to get a handle on what, if anything, it means. Ludwig Wittgenstein, for example, was convinced that it was nonsensical to try to speak about what lies outside the limits of language. Even so, he wrote an entire book about what cannot be said.”
Aeon Published: 01.19.17
A Device To Give Humans A Literal Sixth Sense – A Sense Of Direction
A company called Cyborg Nest has invented a one-inch chip called North Sense, to be permanently attached to the body, that vibrates when facing magnetic north. You don’t turn it off any more than you do your eyes or ears; it provides the same constant data stream they do – which is why the Cyborg Nest folks think it will change cognition and perception.
Smithsonian Magazine Published: 01.18.17
What Happens When We Lose Our Faith In Statistics
“Rather than diffusing controversy and polarisation, it seems as if statistics are actually stoking them. Antipathy to statistics has become one of the hallmarks of the populist right, with statisticians and economists chief among the various “experts” that were ostensibly rejected by voters in 2016. Not only are statistics viewed by many as untrustworthy, there appears to be something almost insulting or arrogant about them. Reducing social and economic issues to numerical aggregates and averages seems to violate some people’s sense of political decency.”
The Guardian Published: 01.19.17
The ‘Default Mode Network’ – It’s Why Your Mind Won’t Keep Still When It’s Not Occupied With Something Particular
“When given nothing else to do, the brain defaults to thinking about the person it’s embedded in. … [That is,] brain areas related to processing emotions, recalling memory, and thinking about what’s to come become quietly active.” It’s quieting that area that Buddhist meditation practice is all about.
Science of Us Published: 01.19.17
Study: Smart People Like Morbid Humor
“A research team led by neurologist Ulrike Willinger of the Medical University of Vienna reports appreciating black humor “seems to be a complex information-processing task,” one that is facilitated by high intelligence and inhibited by bad moods.”
Pacific Standard Published: 01.20.17
What Happens When You Cross Ballet With Juggling? This
Says one of the dancers in Sean Gandini’s 4×4: Ephemeral Architectures, “The juggling props are pretty light, so it doesn’t really hurt if you get hit by them, especially when compared to the pain of wearing pointe shoes.”
Washington Post Published: 01.19.17
Musicians Fret About Repeal Of The Affordable Care Act
“Although Republicans have ripped Obamacare as a disastrous form of taxing-the-rich socialism since it passed Congress in 2010, the act has given struggling Americans a lifeline for buying health insurance, often for the first time. Musicians have been an especially vulnerable segment of this group — just before the law took effect in 2013, the Future of Music Coalition estimated they were uninsured at a rate of almost three times more than the general population.”
Rolling Stone Published: 01.19.17
This Play About Roe V. Wade Is Not Opening In The Environment Everyone Involved Had Expected
“Over a year ago, Molly Smith, artistic director of Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage Theater, scheduled a new play, Roe, to open in the nation’s capital in January 2017. The stars, it seemed, would be perfectly aligned. January would mark both the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision legalizing abortion, and a historic presidential inauguration. ‘We thought it would be our first woman president,’ Smith said, ‘I expected the play to open in a celebratory feel.'” Well …
Slate Published: 01.18.17
Is The Non-Profit Bookstore The Answer To Bookselling?
“The answer may lie with niche-filling shops like Pittsburgh’s new City of Asylum Books, part of a nascent multipurpose cultural center on the city’s North Side called Alphabet City Center. Alphabet City is a consolidated space recently acquired by City of Asylum, a nonprofit arts organization providing sanctuary and forums of expression for exiled writers of all genres from other countries, introducing many unsung voices to the Pittsburgh public through literary community events.”
Non-Profit Quarterly Published: 01.17.17
A Movie About Three Black Women – Mathematicians, No Less – Is Outselling Ben Affleck And Martin Scorsese
“The success of Hidden Figures comes as debates over racial diversity and gender pay equity dominate Hollywood. And its stars have pointed to the film as proof that movies helmed by black women are not inherent commercial risks.”
Washington Post Published: 01.17.17
The Great Unbundling Marches On (The Internet Is Comin’ For Ya, TV)
We know all too well how the Internet has upended the business models of The music business and especially the print media. Yet television has come out relatively unscathed so far, argues Ben Thompson, because the Internet hadn’t yet taken over all five of the functions TV serves in people’s lives. But it’s about to.
Stratechery Published: 01.18.17
Cocktails, Snacks, And 17th-Century Songs: Musica Poetica Hits The Bars
“We hope to create a more informal atmosphere more akin to a jazz club,” says the London group’s founder, Oliver-John Ruthven. “Imagine an evening at Ronnie Scott’s, but instead of jazz, it is early music which you would be listening to. The fascinating thing is that much of the music we play was actually intended for just this sort of environment.”
The Telegraph (UK) Published: 01.18.17
Trump Has Sparked Revival Of Protest Culture In American Arts – Especially On Inauguration Day
Howard Sherman: “While there are those in the visual art community who have called for inauguration day, on January 20, to be met with an art strike, asking that institutions be closed in protest, I’m glad to say I’ve not seen the idea gain much traction in the performing arts community. Indeed, in addition to maintaining their performance schedules, some organizations are throwing open their doors, as places of respite and refuge.”
The Stage (UK) Published: 01.18.17
Zhou Youguang, Who Standardized Chinese In Western Alphabet, Dead At 111
Pinyin, the spelling system that Zhou and a Communist Party committee developed in the 1950s, revolutionized the learning of Chinese – and not only for foreigners. The illiteracy in China was nearly 85% before pinyin was introduced; it’s now in the low single digits. What’s surprising, given the time and place, was that Zhou had a past as a Wall Street banker and economist.
NPR Published: 01.14.17
Chicago Is Neglecting Its Biggest Cultural Export: The Blues, Says Business Magazine
“Though Chicago dwarfs New Orleans, Memphis and St. Louis in population and economic might, a weekend in any of those places drives home the missed opportunities back home. All three [of those] cities have museums dedicated to telling the music’s story; tours and branded districts where people can walk in the footsteps of legends; airports, parks and streets named in their honor, life-size statues for tourist selfies; and, of course, an abundance of live music clubs that all three cities actively help promote throughout the year.” Except for the clubs, Chicago has none of that.
Crain's Chicago Business Published: 01.13.17
Dealers Sue Getty Museum Over Antiquities Deal That Never Actually Happened
Geneva-based Phoenix Ancient Art “is seeking $77 million in damages, claiming that through years of ‘hard work, professional judgement, and extensive knowledge regarding antiquities,’ it devised a plan under which the Getty could acquire a [private] collection of antiquities.” That plan was never executed.
Artnet Published:01.17.17
The Hermitage, Archaeologists, And Drones Create 3D Model Of Palmyra
“The State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg has joined forces with a Russian archaeological institute to build an interactive virtual model of Palmyra, as reports emerged today that Islamic State militants have destroyed the ancient city’s amphitheatre and four pillared gates.”
The Art Newspaper Published:01.20.17
New York’s New Second Avenue Subway Has Already Become A Culture Destination
“There are several contenders for coolest neighborhood in New York, but the Upper East Side is usually not one of them.”
New York Times Published:01.17.17
Watch Justin Peck And Robbie Fairchild Dance Through A Subway Station
As a teaser for his new ballet, The Times Are Racing, Peck has made a video with himself and Fairchild jeté-ing, sashaying, tapping (in tennis shoes), and sliding down the bannisters of the 34th Street-Javits Center station in Manhattan.
New York Times Published:01.19.17
After Only Five Months, Director Of Museum Of Arts And Design Resigns
“Current political events compel me to turn my attention to pressing needs in the cultural sector,” said Jorge Daniel Veneciano in a statement.
New York Times Published:01.19.17
UK Members Of Parliament Want To Ban Arts Internships, Calling Them “Curse Of The Arts Industry”
The report draws on the evidence submitted from people including outgoing Arts Council England chair Peter Bazalgette, who warned that unpaid internships were “the curse of the arts industry”. He said there was an expectation that young people will work for less than the minimum wage, which he added was a “major barrier for disadvantaged young people interested in accessing jobs in the creative industries”.
The Stage (UK) Published:01.19.17
The Secret Behind Multi-Tasking (Here’s The Only Way It Works)
“Making multitasking actually work is not a matter of expanding your working memory. It’s the reverse. In order to multitask effectively, you need to decrease the amount of working memory that a task requires. And that’s where habits come in.”
Fast Company Published:01.17.17
Claim: Brexit Is A Huge Gift To Hollywood
“For American producers, Christmas came early,” says Adrian Wootton, head of the British Film Commission and Film London, who says he has seen a “record number” of inquiries from the U.S. “Suddenly [shooting in the U.K.] became about 20 percent cheaper.”
The Hollywood Reporter Published:01.17.17
Jazz Is Hot In Paris. Here Are The Top Ten Clubs
“It remains a flourishing art form that packs out bars, clubs and caverns. With a profusion of styles on offer (from trad, modern and avant garde to bossa nova, jazz-funk and Afro-jazz, not forgetting France’s singular contribution to the genre – gypsy jazz), its freedom-loving soul lives on.”
The Guardian Published:01.18.17
Is This Going To Be The First Blockbuster Audiobook?
George Saunders’s Lincoln in the Bardo has 166 different characters, and for the audio version, he wanted to have each on them voiced by a different performer. Amazingly, Penguin Random House agreed – and you should see the astounding cast they’ve assembled. (includes video)
Time Published:01.12.17