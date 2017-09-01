ArtsJournal

Child’s Play: How Scientists Learn From How Children Experiment
“A quarter-century ago, psychologists began to point out important links between the development of scientific theories and how everyday thinking, including children’s thinking, works. According to theory theorists, a child learns by constructing a theory of the world and testing it against experience. In this sense, children are little scientists – they hypothesise on the basis of observations, test their hypotheses experimentally, and then revise their views in light of the evidence they gather.”
Aeon Published: 01.09.17
The New Opera Producer Who Produces Out Of Her Apartment
Beth Morrison says she follows her guts and her ears in her work. “I won’t do anything unless I’m mad crazy about the music and the composer and really feeling like they’re contributing something to the field that is different,” she says.
NPR Published: 01.05.17
Justin Davidson: How “Mozart In The Jungle” Has Grown To Understand Classical Music
“I expected a cascade of clichés and prejudices: a maestro with no sense of rhythm who waves his arms as if washing an invisible car, audiences of stiffs and snobs, perhaps a new symphony that launches the composer into a life of nightly standing ovations and perpetual Champagne on tap. Three seasons later, I’m not just sold; I’m consumed with admiration.”
New York Magazine Published: 01.09.17
Is Canada Becoming The First Post-Nation State?
“Ten years ago, two-thirds of population increase was courtesy of immigration. By 2030, it is projected to be 100%. The economic benefits are also self-evident, especially if full citizenship is the agreed goal. All that “settlers” – ie, Canadians who are not indigenous to the land – need do is look in the mirror to recognize the generally happy ending of an immigrant saga. Our government repeats it, our statistics confirm it, our own eyes and ears register it: diversity fuels, not undermines, prosperity.”
The Guardian Published: 01.07.17
An Algorithm That Games Art Investment Values?
“The site, launched in 2014, offers investment advice to subscribers—the current cap is ten—who pay $3,500 per quarter for early access to a ranking of emerging and blue-chip artists. Like a brokerage analyst’s report, it uses terms such as “buy,” “sell,” and the even more alarming “liquidate” to guide clients. ArtRank’s algorithm arrives at its valuations through a combination of publicly available data such as past sale prices, forthcoming exhibitions, and social media posts from art world influencers as well as insider advice from collectors and dealers.”
Los Angeles Magazine Published: 12.09.16
New Galleries In Africa Follow International Interest (Or Is It The Other Way Around)
“Despite the challenges, the international market attention has also proved to be a catalyst to formation of new galleries on the continent, who could see a path and a model of sustainability, which did not rely on philanthropic funding as in the past or domestic markets. As a result, the past four years have seen something of a surge in the number of new galleries on the continent, adopting a more internationally focused commercial operating model.”
Art South Africa Published: 0-1.05.17
A New Wave Of Arts Critic Cuts At Newspapers
“Critics at newspapers are dying off even faster than print journalism. Theatre critics, film reviewers, A&E editors, and arts writers of every kind have been stripped from dailies and weeklies around the country.”
Columbia Journalism Review Published: 01.06.17
The Unlikable Author (Women Don’t Have The Luxury)
“I’ve worked in and around publishing for almost 15 years now; I’ve met countless male writers who are socially careless or even blatantly offensive and who suffer zero professional censure for it. But women don’t often get the luxury of acting that way, not if they want their careers to grow.”
Buzzfeed Published: 01.06.17
Of Course The Rockettes Should Dance In The Inauguration And Make A Powerful Statement
Someone’s got to heal this divided citizenry. Dance can do this and a nationally televised show presents an ideal platform. The Rockettes shouldn’t perform for Trump (like my friend was forced to dance for Putin), but rather for his supporters. That said, no artist should ever be asked to “tolerate intolerance”; they have a responsibility to challenge it.
Clyde Fitch Report Published: 01.06.17
Why Florida Librarians Made Up A Fake Patron Who Checked Out 2,361 Books
The goal behind the creation of “Chuck Finley” was to make sure certain books stayed on the shelves — books that aren’t used for a long period can be discarded and removed from the library system.
Orlando Sentinel
A Long, Intense And Interrupted Conversation In Jazz In Cuba
“Since the U.S. embargo of Cuba began in 1962, the ability of Cuban and American musicians to travel back and forth has shifted with the political winds. The late ’70s saw a brief but notable loosening of tensions. In 1985, President Reagan took a hard line. In the late ’90s, under Clinton, the doors opened again, especially for artists, to encourage “people-to-people exchange.” George W. Bush reversed that policy. Following a memorable December 2003 engagement by Chucho Valdés at Manhattan’s Village Vanguard jazz club, no other musician living in Cuba played in the U.S. until 2009, when the Obama administration began loosening travel restrictions.”
The Daily Beast Published: 01.06.17
It’s Coming: Brexit Fiction (Which Means TrumpFic Can’t Be Far Behind)
Get ready. “Publishers predict that this trickle of fictional responses to Brexit will turn into a flood by the end of 2017. ‘I suspect we will see a lot more Brexit or Trump-America books once we have all lived through whatever changes these may bring [this year],’ said Kirsty Dunseath, fiction publisher at Wiedenfeld and Nicolson.”
Published: 01.09.17
Hillary Clinton Had A Slightly Different Experience On Broadway Than Mike Pence Did
The audience at “The Color Purple,” which was ending its run, gave her and former President Bill Clinton several standing ovations. One audience member “shook her hand, but said he is still filled with frustration over her loss. ‘She shouldn’t be here. She should be planning her cabinet,’ he said.”
The New York Times Published: 01.08.17
When We No Longer Drive Our Own Cars, What Will Cars Become?
What cars may become is another sort of “third space” – that space traditionally occupied by cafes, pubs and other places where humans socialize. “Some companies have declared explicitly they want their cars to be the new third places. It’s a dramatic reinterpretation of what constitutes a social environment, and maybe not in a way we’re ready to accept.”
The Verge Published: 01.09.17
The British Plan To Keep Real Hamilton Tickets In The Hands Of Their Actual Human Purchasers
Basically, it’s an experiment: “Those buying tickets for Hamilton – one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2017 – will only receive a hard copy of their ticket when they arrive at the Victoria Palace Theatre.”
The Stage (UK) Published: 01.09.17
Making TV Reflect Its Audience, And Holding It Accountable When It Doesn’t
Maureen Ryan, chief TV critic for Variety: “I really take my hat off to men and women of color and women who actually fight these tropes in the room because every time you open your mouth for whatever reason to contradict the showrunner, you’re taking your career in your hands.”
NPR Published: 01.08.17
Calls For A ‘Culture Strike’ On Inauguration Day Continue, Grow Louder
Artists including Richard Serra and Cindy Sherman have signed on to the “J20 Art Strike,” and some museums are considering it as well. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) says it won’t close because “Our entire program and mission, every day, is an expression of inclusion and appreciation of every culture.”
The New York Times Published: 01.08.17
But, Says One Art Critic, Any General Art Strike Is Dumb And Useless Because No One Cares About ‘Cultural Elites’
A grim analysis from Britain: “Let’s face it: art and serious culture are completely marginal to American life. Trump’s victory proves that. Closing museums is not likely to have any impact on those who support him. With all due respect, they might be affected a lot more if reality television shows went on strike.”
The Guardian (UK) Published: 01.09.17
La La Land Wins Big At The Golden Globes, But Meryl Streep Steals Some Thunder As Well
Coverage of the entire night, from fashion to wins and losses (seriously, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, you didn’t vote for Mahershala Ali?!) to the gaffes and speeches that marked the night.
Los Angeles Times Published: 01.07.17
Why Are Universities Investing So Much Money In Their Art Museums?
Sure, students want more art, but it also comes down to this: Universities have a steady supply of cash, and they know a good investment when they see it.
The Art Newspaper Published: 01.05.17
It’s Time To Let ‘Creative Writing’ Go
Creativity isn’t everything – and it isn’t confined to novels and poetry, says an academic writer. “This mass of unrecognized writing and labor is virtually unrepresented in popular culture, and academics and other workplace writers are not part of the cultural narrative around creativity.”
Inside Higher Ed Published:01.03.17
The New Yorker Tries To Be Funny About Classical Music
It’s in the Daily Shouts section and is a fine example of that particular piece of the New Yorker. The headline is: “Thoughts While Attending the First Symphony in the Series my Wife Wanted To Buy.” However, we see no lie in this particular sentence: “You’d think, for what these tickets cost, the seat would at least be comfortable.”
The New Yorker Published:01.07.17
LGBT Showrunners And Writers, Riding A Wave Of Great Shows In 2016, Brace For The Trump Administration
People are worried, people are scared, and people are determined: “With Inauguration Day coming ever closer, a mantra has risen from the private conversations of LGBT Hollywood: ‘Keep pushing.'”
Los Angeles Times Published:01.07.17
The Quickly Fading Art Of The Public Library Book Doctor
Well, this is somewhat depressing: “Menderies, often called book hospitals, were once common in library systems across the nation. But the digital revolution, cost-control pressures and shifting reader tastes pushed many libraries away from paper and the maintenance of fragile old classics.”
The New York Times Published:01.05.17
Will Boston’s Theatre District Get New Life As Emerson College’s Colonial Theatre Reopens?
The deal with London-based Ambassador Theatre Group comes with a 40-year lease and both Emerson and ATG making capital investments in the 117-year-old building – and the revitalization of a theatre that’s been dark for more than a year.
The Boston Globe Published:01.09.17
What Can We Learn About Race And Money From Some New TV Shows?
Shows like “Atlanta” and “Insecure” show how middle-class African Americans are feeling about economic security – that is, that there isn’t any. “These sitcoms remind us of the centrality of race, not just to our conversations but to policies around income inequality.”
The New York Times Published:01.06.17
The High-Powered Dudes (And Women) Who Secretly Attend Breakdancing Class
The 1980s really are back: “”‘I used to be kinda nerdy,’ said Luke Yi Hao, a former violin prodigy who works in biomedical engineering and started taking weekly classes at PMT last fall. The 28-year-old’s colleagues enjoy fencing and salsa dancing, but Hao turned to break dancing because, he said, ‘it looked cool.'”
New York Post Published:01.07.17
The Demise Of Reading Has Been Greatly Exaggerated, Gallup Says
Sure, 16% of the people polled read no books in the past year, but the numbers of people reading is barely down from 2002, before smartphones, Twitter and Facebook.
Gallup Published:01.06.17
Restoring A Millennia-Old Repository Of Rome’s Jewish History, At Long Last
A budget allocation, meant to restore the catacombs of Jewish residents of Rome from more than two millennia ago, has finally been realized, 10 years after it was first approved. “One of the grander niches has small columns at each corner and a frescoed cross vault with a depiction of a menorah. There are images of sacred Jewish symbols, including an ark with the scrolls of the Torah, and several inscriptions referring to synagogues in the city.”
The Wall Street Journal Published:01.06.17
Snowed In? How About Settling In To Watch This 1964 Communist Ballet?
“The Red Detachment of Women, which was adapted from a 1961 film of the same name, was based on the true experience of an all-female Special Company of the Red Army during the Chinese Civil War. They survived a brutal attack on Hainan Island while their male counterparts did not, and were honored by Mao himself.”
Atlas Obscura Published:01.05.17