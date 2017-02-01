ArtsJournal

Fake News? Try Fake Conferences And Fake Scientific Journals
“There are real, prestigious journals and conferences in higher education that enforce and defend the highest standards of scholarship. But there are also many more Ph.D.-holders than there is space in those publications, and those people are all in different ways subject to the “publish or perish” system of professional advancement. The academic journal-and-conference system is subject to no real outside oversight. Standards are whatever the scholars involved say they are.”
The New York Times Published: 12.30.16
Is Experience Neurological? So What’s Real?
“Neuroscientists can correlate activity in the brain with specific kinds of experience, but they cannot say this activity is the experience. In fact, the neural activity relating to one experience often seems nearly indistinguishable from the neural activity relating to another quite different experience. So we remain unsure where or how consciousness happens. All the same, the internalist model remains dominant and continues to be taught in textbooks and broadcast to a wider public in TV documentaries and popular non-fiction books. So our questions today are: Why this apparent consensus in the absence of convincing evidence? And what new ideas are internalists exploring to advance the science?”
New York Review of Books Published: 12.30.16
Reconsidering JS Bach And His Relationship With God
Many of us grew up with an Enlightenment Bach, a nondenominational divinity of mathematical radiance. Glenn Gould’s commentary on the “Goldberg Variations” spoke of a “fundamental coordinating intelligence.” One German scholar went so far as to question the sincerity of Bach’s religious convictions. But the historically informed performance movement, in trying to replicate the conditions in which Bach’s works were first played, helped to restore awareness of his firm theological grounding.
The New Yorker Published: 01.02.17
Critics, Writers, Bookstores Push Back Against Simon & Schuster For Signing White Nationalist To Big Contract
Many in the publishing world reacted with outrage over the S&S signing. “Soon, however, pushback against the publisher transitioned from simple outrage to calls for organized resistance. One literary journal announced a boycott on coverage in 2017.” Authors announced they’d leave S&S and others were contemplating boycotts.
Huffington Post Published: 12.30.16
What Are The Most Important Books Of The Last 20 Years (The Experts Don’t Agree)
“I reached out to some of my favorite contemporary writers and asked them to name the most important books published over the last two decades. To my surprise, there wasn’t a lot of overlap in their respective choices: only 14 titles were chosen by more than one author.”
Lit Hub Published: 12.30.16
Joyce’s ‘Portrait Of The Artist’ At 100: Colm Tóibín On The Book’s Ongoing Relevance
“When I read the hellfire sermon in A Portrait, I had heard some of those very words, even though I was born 40 years after the book came out. The Christmas dinner scene, with the bitter argument about Parnell between Stephen’s father and his aunt, could easily have come from many Irish tables in the 1970s and ’80s … Since corporal punishment in schools continued until as recently as the early ’80s, anyone who had the misfortune to be educated by priests or Christian Brothers (or indeed nuns) would have fully recognised the scene where Stephen is unfairly punished. It happened to us all.”
The Guardian Published: 12.29.16
America’s Reading Crisis – Something Has To Change
“Whether it takes phonics, whole-language learning, all-singing, all-dancing teachers, or the gradual introduction of criminal penalties for illiteracy, something has to change. A national reading push would be the moonshot that makes all others possible. How many more studies will it take? We know that readers vote more and volunteer more, and that reading literature deepens empathy. And — as finally, categorically demonstrated in a landmark Yale study last year — that readers live longer.”
The New York Times Published: 12.28.16
How Adam Driver, Of All Unlikely Personalities, Became A Movie Star
“If you, in 2012, watched Adam Driver on Girls – an unhinged, distasteful walking id, as magnetic as he was bizarre – and said to yourself, ‘This guy is going to be the cast’s biggest star,’ you should probably start betting on horses. … Especially considering that the only thing more obvious than Driver’s gifts might be his presumed limitations – that topographic map of a face, that woodwind voice – the actor’s ascent raises the question of how exactly he became Hollywood’s go-to young actor of excellence.”
Vulture Published: 12.28.16
Daniel Kramer: How A Great Big Artistic Flop Prepared Me To Lead English National Opera
“I would say aged 37 I went through a complete midlife crisis. There’s this thing with an artist, you have to be very careful your self worth is not bound with your work. You’re not a bad person if you get one star. I started to meditate and I’m very proud of that and I started to work with a different community of people, and I started to work in service and sat with people in a hospice who were dying of cancer, I worked with Zen Bhuddist monks, I started to teach more.”
London Evening Standard Published: 12.20.16
Flash Fiction: The State Of The Super-Short Story
David Galef, who wrote the book on flash fiction, and Len Kuntz, one of the form’s most singular practitioners, have a dialogue about where a genre that can range from a few hundred words to a single sentence is headed.
Electric Literature Published: 12.28.16
How Our Sense Of Time Became Defined By Economics
“Time’s unknowable perils contributed to the flourishing of economic thought. But then something interesting happened. The creature became the creator: The economy re-invented time. Or, to put things less obliquely, the age of exploration and the industrial revolution completely changed the way people measure time, understand time, and feel and talk about time.”
The Atlantic Published: 12.21.16
Can You Make A Dance About Race And Politics That’s Also Truly Good Art? This Man Can
“The ideal, of course, is a piece in which the artistic qualities – in dance, those would be shape, tempo, rhythm, attack, etc. – are such as to elicit a feeling that you recognize as being on the side of justice. But you never know whether that’s really justice or just your wish for a piece you admire to share your politics.” Joan Acocella writes that choreographer Kyle Abraham manages to transcend the dilemma.
The New Yorker Published: 01.02.17
How An Artist In 1915 Pointed The Way To Today’s Robots
“By mixing moving bodies with mechanically repeating geometries, Oskar Schlemmer pointed us at today’s world of work, where automation is everywhere in the transcendent projects of globalizing neo-liberalism. Yet the smooth, cute, and joyous mood of Schlemmer’s robotic sensibility conveys something that at least temporarily alleviates the feeling that we are living in an epoch of click-bait robotics fueled by predatory virtual capital, where memes and farcical fragments of vanity culture keep repeating before our eyes, ad infinitum.”
Hyperallergic Published: 12.29.16
So What’s ‘Hamlet’ Really About, Anyway? And How Do You Pitch That To An Audience?
“Judging by the way several theatres have answered the question in recent and upcoming promotional copy, this is far from a settled matter.” Hailey Bachrach looks at that marketing copy and the approaches it takes.
American Theatre Published: 12.28.16
How The Grinch Got Sued (Recounted In Seussian Verse)
Matthew Lombardo’s one-woman show Who’s Holiday – about the
heroic dastardly deeds of the Grinch’s wife – got cancelled last month when Dr. Seuss Enterprises grinched about copyright infringement. Now Lombardo is fighting back, in Federal court. (And yes, Robin Pogrebin tells the tale with rhyming couplets in dactylic tetrameter.)
New York Times Published: 12.29.16
That Pink Pigment Anish Kapoor Isn’t Allowed To Buy? He Got His Hands On It Anyway
His middle finger in particular. Kapoor strikes back on Instagram at the artist who dissed him with the pinkest-pink ban.
Blouin Artinfo Published: 12.28.16
How Art Auctioneers Get Buyers Riled Up Enough To Pay Tens Of Millions For One Painting
“With such astonishing sums of money being tossed around, one might assume that art buyers are making cool, levelheaded decisions, especially when they’re in a room full of people they know and are trying to impress. This is often not the case. To the contrary, scientists see mounting evidence of ‘auction psychology’.” Here’s how it works.
Science of Us Published: 12.29.16
The Showbiz Folk We Lost In 2016
Playbill helps us bid farewell to David Bowie and Brian Bedford, Patti Duke and Patrice Munsel, Edward Albee and Zsa Zsa Gabor, and all too many more.
Playbill Published: 12.30.16
Daniel Barenboim’s New YouTube Channel Has Terrific Intros To Classical Music
“The playing is beautiful, of course – Mr. Barenboim is one of the greatest pianists of his generation – but it’s the talk that matters. It turns out that in addition to being a great pianist, Mr. Barenboim also has a knack for getting straight to the point.”
Wall Street Journal Published: 12.28.16
Benjamin Millepied Says Paris Opera Ballet Has A Racism Problem
“I heard someone say a black girl in a ballet is a distraction. If there are 25 white girls, everyone will look at the black girl. Everyone must be alike in a company, meaning everyone must be white.”
Page Six Published: 12.28.16
Trending On AJ
- Midgette: Kennedy Center Honors Demonstrate Marginalization Of High Art
- Violinist Sarah Chang Robbed While Flying To Moscow
- Daniel Barenboim's New YouTube Channel Has Terrific Intros To Classical Music
- How Music Streaming Is Changing The Ways Artists Think About Their Music
- Fake News? Try Fake Conferences And Fake Scientific Journals
Premium AJ Classifieds
Learn the “Secret” Techniques of Heifetz, Milstein, Horowitz, Gould and others…
Author David Jacobson interweaves his student experiences at the Curtis Institute of Music with his quest to uncover the “secrets” of the greatest musicians. Can talent be explained? His conclusion: … [Read More...]
Assistant Professor of Arts Management and Entrepreneurship at The New School’s College of Performing Arts
The College of Performing Arts (CoPA) at The New School invites applications for an Assistant Professor of Arts Management and Entrepreneurship at 50% proportional full time faculty on a Renewable … [Read More...]
AJ Classifieds
Director of Marketing and Publications, International Sculpture Center
The Director of Marketing and Publications is responsible for advertising sales revenue, circulation, and marketing goals, works with and manages the publications departments, and reports to the … [Read More...]
Director of Communications and Public Relations, Chicago Symphony
Responsible for creating/implementing communications strategies that help to achieve the CSOA’s overarching goal of growing awareness and support for the Orchestra and CSOA activities in Chicago and … [Read More...]
Faculty Positions, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance
The USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California invites applications for several positions as Assistant Professors of Practice.The University of Southern California … [Read More...]
Job Opportunity for Staff in the USC Kaufman School of Dance
The University of Southern California is seeking applicants for the position of Senior Business Officer I for the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. USC Kaufman marks the first new school to open at … [Read More...]
Vice President for Development, Chicago Symphony
Oversees the planning, implementation, and management of the annual, capital, endowment and planned giving campaigns of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA), as well as volunteer … [Read More...]
Job Opportunity: Executive Director, Greenville Symphony Orchestra
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra seeks an Executive Director to work in partnership with a volunteer Board of Directors and Music Director Edvard Tchivzhel to develop and implement the strategic plan … [Read More...]
Sign Up For AJ’s Free Newsletters
When Actors’ Roles Invade Their Dreams (It Gets Pretty Weird)
“What happens during REM sleep if your daily routine involves assuming a new identity in front of hundreds of strangers for several hours? Even in small doses, does that repeated performance generate emotional muscle memory?” The answer is yes – Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Simon McBurney, and other actors share their examples.
New York Times Published:12.29.16
The Top 15 Art Shows In America In 2016 That Weren’t In New York Or L.A.
And only one of them was in D.C. Other major museum/gallery towns are well-represented, though, as are two pretty out-of-the-way spots.
Hyperallergic Published:12.29.16
The Top Dozen Theatre News Stories Of 2016
It wasn’t only all-Hamilton-all-the-time, though that certainly leads the list. Among the other big news was the debut of BroadwayCon, the hit show stopped in its tracks by what should have been surprising good news, and the rise of Broadway’s next dynamic duo.
Playbill Published:12.29.16
Want Kids To Be Good At Math And Reading? Teach Them Philosophy
“The nature of truth. Theories of fairness. The essence of bullying. These are big, weighty subjects, and apparently 9- and 10-year-olds just eat them up.”
Science of Us Published:12.29.16
Violinist Sarah Chang Robbed While Flying To Moscow
She was traveling from Philadelphia to the Russian capital via London when someone took $12,000 worth of money and property from her suitcase.
Philadelphia Inquirer Published:12.29.16
The Battle For Creative Cities – Lessons From Oakland’s Ghost Ship
We appear to be confronted with two very different sets of criteria regarding what can be considered a “safe space.” One is rooted in alternative populations seeking respite from the omnipresent social factory and its all-pervasive marketplace; the other is based on municipal fire-code regulations intended to prevent the type of tragedies that the Ghost Ship now signifies.
Hyperallergic Published:12.27.16
When The Science Of Mistakes Made A Big Mistake
“This scientific study of scientific bias would ignite a romance of the mind, one that spanned several decades and ended up transforming both psychology and economics. Danny Kahneman and Amos Tversky went on to show that mistakes in human judgment are not exceptions but the rule, resulting from a host of mental shortcuts and distortions that cannot be avoided. We do not behave like “rational actors,” as economists once presumed; rather, we’re predictably misguided—subject to a “bounded rationality.” Tversky went on to win a MacArthur “genius” grant on the basis of their work. Kahneman would get a Nobel Prize.”
Slate Published:12.21.16
How Streaming Is Changing The Art Of Music
Streaming music services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal are shifting not just how music is consumed, but increasingly how it is funded, created and marketed. The talk of the industry is increasingly about playlists and how labels and artists can seed their music into high-rotation mixes on streaming services to blend their new offerings with old favourites.
The Globe and Mail Published:12.27.16
Seriously? Alt-Right Racist Leader Gets $250K Book Deal From Simon And Schuster
Milo Yiannopoulos has parlayed his ban from Twitter — and some controversial appearances on college campuses and cable TV shows — into a $250,000 book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, The Hollywood Reporter learned on Thursday.
The Hollywood Reporter Published:12.29.16
The Church Of Efficiency Is Making Us Anxious
“The quest for increased personal productivity – for making the best possible use of your limited time – is a dominant motif of our age. And yet the truth is that more often than not, techniques designed to enhance one’s personal productivity seem to exacerbate the very anxieties they were meant to allay. The better you get at managing time, the less of it you feel that you have.”
The Guardian Published:12.22.16