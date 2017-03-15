Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.14.17

Contextualize First
The tendency to imagine that community engagement demands all kinds of new work, new approaches, and new venues makes the consideration of engagement nearly impossible for some. … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-03-14
At the Top of the Met, Salaries Rose During Buyouts & Layoffs
Consider the top two-thirds of this posts as akin to a re-tweet, because I have not confirmed the numbers. … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-03-14
Speaking of Gender . . .
Richard Move and MoveOpolis! performs at New York Live Arts. … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-03-14
It’s A Rave: The Matisse/Diebenkorn Exhibition
San Francisco beckoned me because of the Matisse/Diebenkorn exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Both artists are nothing if not seductive and, … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-03-14