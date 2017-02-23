Top Posts From AJBlogs 02.22.17

The “Leveraging Effect”: Why Small Grants from the Endangered NEA & NEH Matter
Arts and humanities constituents rose to the challenge of meeting Monday’s deadline to gather more that 100,000 signatures on a petition to the White House calling for the federal government “to support the arts by … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl 2017-02-22
Back When Everyone Believed in the NEA and the Creative Life
As the National Endowment for the Arts once again finds itself a punching bag on the chopping block (summon that mixed-metaphor image), it seems like a good time to take a step back and reflect … read more
AJBlog: New Beans 2017-02-22
Many Miles To Go To See Art
I don’t know all that many people, aside from curators doing research and wealthy collectors, who hop on a plane a fly overseas mainly to see an art exhibition. But that is what has been … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts 2017-02-22
Dance in L.A. Museums Unleashes the Spirits
If you haven’t seen dance at a museum lately, some good news. Gone are the days when dancers were brought in like bulky decor to inhabit dead gallery space. Synchronicity abounds, tickets are still low-cost … read more
AJBlog: Fresh Pencil 2017-02-22
Juggling Ideas About the Avant Garde
So much art is called “avant garde” these days that my tireless staff of thousands wonders whether it’s just a label. Some think that the entire culture, no matter how far out, has gone mainstream … read more
AJBlog: Straight|Up 2017-02-22