Top Posts From AJBlogs 01.24.17

Days of tension, anger and (thank God) New York Polyphony
Post-inauguration Saturday wasn’t the easiest time to be in New York City. Whatever side you were on politically, the streets in much of mid-town were closed off. Police were everywhere. Cars seemed not to know … read more
AJBlog: Condemned to Music Published 2017-01-24
What Goes With Gouthière?
Why Marivaux, n’est-ce pas? A year ago, many of us had never heard of, or heard much about, Pierre Gouthière, the master gilder many of whose works are now on display at the Frick … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-01-24
Privilege/Encumbrance: Part II
This post is the second of a three-part series that is not strictly about community engagement. However, to engage with communities with which one is not familiar it is essential to understand the dynamics of … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-01-24
Recent Listening: New Old Brubeck
Dave Brubeck Quartet With Paul Desmond At The Sunset Center 1955 (Solar) … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-01-24