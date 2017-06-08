Top Posts From AJBlogs 06.07.17

The problem with problems

If you work in the arts in higher education (or any education, for that matter), you are likely talking or hearing more about “complex problems,” or perhaps “wicked problems.” These are shorthand for … read more

AJBlog: The Artful Manager Published 2017-06-07



Old world order

It’s hard to dismiss someone who looks you in the eye and tells you their truth. We were in the front row for Atlas des Kommunismus at the Gorki Theatre in Berlin, so the … read more

AJBlog: Performance Monkey Published 2017-06-07