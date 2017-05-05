Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.04.17

Cost disease in the arts: what does it mean?
Professor William Baumol, one of the greatest living economists, has died at the age of 95. Readers of artsjournal.com know him best for his conception of cost disease, done jointly with William Bowen. Let's expand on that a bit, and ask what it means for arts policy.
AJBlog: For What It’s Worth Published 2017-05-04
Defying Trump, Bipartisan Deal Would Boost Funding for NEA and NEH (with strings attached)
The strong efforts of arts-and-humanities advocates appear to have (at least temporarily) overcome the pernicious, fallacious notion that the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities are preserves of the elite and therefore unworthy of government support. But
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-04
Schmooze & Peruse: My Storify on the Frieze Art Fair in New York
I thought I'd give it another try by attending the preview for Frieze Art Fair (to May 7), but I still find that, for me, art fairs are a a good way to network with art-world luminaries but a poor way to view and absorb art.
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-04