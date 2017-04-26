Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.25.17

Combining Cultures
This year, Ballet Hispanico will celebrate its 47th anniversary. I know, I know. In the performing-arts world, we only go all out for a year that ends in zero or five. But what’s immodest about a company being proud of its achievements in other years? … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-04-25
“Moral Obligation”: My Chat with Cleveland Museum of Art’s William Griswold (plus Benjamin & Rub)
William Griswold has no interest in leaving the directorship of the Cleveland Museum for Art any time soon – not even for the top spot at the beleaguered Metropolitan Museum (for which I had presumptuously nominated him). … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-04-25
Ella Fitzgerald At 100
It is impossible to find the perfect performance by which to remember Ella, … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-04-25