Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.06.17

Accessible or hospitable
We talk a lot in the arts about being “accessible” — which tends to mean open and available to many different people. The assumption (and often the experience) is that a lot of artistic work … read more
AJBlog: The Artful Manager Published 2017-04-06
Barratt’s Back: A Harbinger of the Met’s Administrative Readjustments?
Last July, it was reported that the Metropolitan Museum’s deputy director for collections and administration, Carrie Rebora Barratt, was one of those who had taken a voluntary buyout at the Met. Now, it appears, she’s … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-04-06