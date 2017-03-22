Top Posts From AJBlogs 03.21.17

The NEA (and Other Things)
The NEA, along with the NEH, the IMLS, the CPB, etc., etc., is very important for both symbolic and practical reasons. … The other thing that concerns me is that, in general, attacks on public funding of the arts are not about money or the arts. … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-03-21
I am still feeling the same glow
This Arts Advocacy Day, the stakes are much higher. As we work to make the case for the arts, we wonder, is our data keeping pace? … read more
AJBlog: Field Notes Published 2017-03-21
Making What You Will of Malvolia
Paul Levy on Simon Godwin’s production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, starring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, at the National Theatre of Great Britain. … read more
AJBlog: Plain English Published 2017-03-21
What’s In A Name? Plenty, If The Name Is Cuneiform
Cuneiform is an independent label recording music that is out of the mainstream. … The history of the label’s name goes back 5,500 years or more. Curious about how it was chosen, I dropped a line to Joyce, the label’s director of publicity and information, and asked, “Are you archeologists?” … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-03-21