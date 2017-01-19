Top Posts From AJBlogs 01.18.17

Context: Hollywood’s Political Bias? It’s Money
Unquestionably, a majority of the people who work in Hollywood lean politically left. More than lean, in many cases. But how much of their politics makes it onto the big screen? … read more
AJBlog: diacritical | Douglas McLennan Published 2017-01-17
Privilege/Encumbrance: Part I
For any person of color or member of another group discussed here, there is nothing surprising, nothing new in what follows. The same is true of a good number of whites who have given the topic some thought. … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-01-17
A New One on Me: What To Call Art
Branding is important, and language matters. Let’s start from that point. … Apparently, some people today don’t want to buy “Old” Masters. … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-01-18
The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters
One of my favorite writers in any genre is the USC humanities professor Leo Braudy, justly celebrated for his Frenzy of Renown, a history of fame going back to Alexander the Great. … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrash Published 2017-01-18
Is NYC (still) capitol of jazz?
The early January concurrence of the Jazz Connect conference, the annual convention of APAP (Association of Performing Arts Presenters), Global Fest and Winter JazzFest makes a good case for Manhattan being the capitol of jazz-and-beyond. … read more
AJBlog: Jazz Beyond Jazz Published 2017-01-18