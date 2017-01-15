Top AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 01.15.17

This Week in Audience: The Arts As A Lens On The World
This Week: A philanthropic might make more sense for your audience… Should you feel guilty watching big-screen movies on your phone?… Seeing your art as a lens on the world… Does putting opera on … read more
AJBlog: AJ Arts AudiencePublished 2017-01-15 Art Errors: Steve Cohen Evades Not Only the Feds, But Also the New Yorker’s Fact-Checkers
When I read the art-related passages in the New Yorker‘s Total Return: When the feds went after a hedge-fund legend (aka Steve Cohen, the mega-collector ), all I could think of was: Where are the … read more
When I read the art-related passages in the New Yorker‘s Total Return: When the feds went after a hedge-fund legend (aka Steve Cohen, the mega-collector ), all I could think of was: Where are the … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrlPublished 2017-01-13
Almanac: Jon Hassler on the harmony and chaos of live theater
“You know what’s so fascinating about plays, Chris? It’s making harmony out of chaos. You start with a bunch of mismatched actors and an empty stage and an auditorium with five hundred empty seats … read more
“You know what’s so fascinating about plays, Chris? It’s making harmony out of chaos. You start with a bunch of mismatched actors and an empty stage and an auditorium with five hundred empty seats … read more
AJBlog: About Last NightPublished 2017-01-13
‘American Porn’ for Inauguration Day
Thin Man Press, 2017On the day Twitter Fingers is sworn in asel presidente of the tin-pot United States of Trumpistan, enabling him to run the country as part of his family-held business, Thin Man Press … read more
AJBlog: Straight|UpPublished 2017-01-12
Good News for the New Year: Reinstallation of the Getty Villa
If you’re down in the dumps about Trump, or just coping with some post-holiday blues, I’m making an effort this month to perk you up with something atypical of the hypercritical CultureGrrl—good news. I’ll start … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrlPublished 2017-01-12