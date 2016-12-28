Top Posts From AJBlogs 12.27.16

12 Plays of Xmas: 1. Owners by Caryl Churchill
Caryl Churchill is the presiding playwright of our era. At 78, every play she writes is an event – not because of their rarity, or a forelock-tugging spirit of sentimentality, but because … read more
AJBlog: Performance Monkey Published 2016-12-27
Triple Gravy
Ray Brown wrote “Gravy Waltz,” with a lyric by comedian and talk show host Steve Allen. Allen recorded the piece on piano and got extensive airplay with it in … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2016-12-27
My forgotten uncle
If my family had any dark secrets, they went to the grave with my parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. But like all families, we did have a few subjects of which we preferred not to … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2016-12-27
Rising Tide
Patterns of rising and falling inflection are vital to a lot of music. Purely instrumental music often encodes emphasis-patterns that resemble speech, or song. (Linguists prefer the term “intonation” to signify these … read more
AJBlog: PianoMorphosis Published 2016-12-27