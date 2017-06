In a War Paint backstage interview in which she talks about plenty else as well, the Broadway diva tells Jackson McHenry, “I don’t know how long my voice will last. By the time another one comes along I may not have a voice. I don’t want to have be character woman and be put in a box [on the side of a poster]. I can’t be a leading lady forever, so why not go out in a blaze of glory as Helena Rubinstein?”