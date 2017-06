Paula Vogel tweeted, “Brantley&Green 2-0. Nottage&Vogel 0-2. Lynn, they help close us down” and gave the two New York Times critics the hashtag #footnotesinhistory. The “Lynn” of the tweet, Lynn Nottage, whose play Sweat is also closing its Broadway run, replied by describing Brantley and Green as “the patriarchy flexing their muscles to prove their power.”