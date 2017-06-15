“What quicker way to make ordinary people into heroes and villains than to turn the weather against them and destroy everything they know?”
Science Speculative fiction novelist Anna North looks at how works of fiction are envisioning the all-too-real possibilities of what could happen to Earth and its people as the stuff humans have been putting into the air keep accumulating.
‘Cli-Fi’ – Novels, Movies, And TV Imagine The World After Climate Change
“What quicker way to make ordinary people into heroes and villains than to turn the weather against them and destroy everything they know?”