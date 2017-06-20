Chicago Opera Theater Names Rising Female Conductor Its Next Music Director

Lidiya Yankovskaya, an alumna of the first-ever class of The Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute for Women Conductors who currently leads two new-music institutions and a small opera company in metro Boston, starts in Chicago with the 2018-19 season.
MUSIC Posted:
