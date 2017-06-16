Canada Is Issuing Glow-In-The-Dark Money

The new $2 coin being issued for Canada’s sesquicentennial features a colored design depicting a canoe on a lake under the Northern Lights, which do indeed glow in the dark. The new “Toonie” is the first photoluminescent coin in general circulation.
