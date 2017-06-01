An Explanation (Sort Of) For The Sudden Mass Exodus From The Brooklyn Rail

In mid-May, the respected culture journal announced, with no explanation, that the entire board of directors and senior staff, as well as half a dozen other staffers, were leaving the following week. Since then, Rail co-founder Phong Bui has reclaimed his former title of Publisher and said that he has hired new staff and plans to double the pay for freelance reviewers by the end of this year. As for his former colleagues, Bui says, “I think people agree that stepping down is the way to let me rebuild the Rail the way I see it.”