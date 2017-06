West was both frustrated by the limitations of having played Batman and embracing of the humor of the show – though he didn’t like newer, dark versions of the Caped Crusader. “With its ‘Wham! Pow!’ onscreen exclamations, flamboyant villains and cheeky tone, ‘Batman’ became a surprise hit with its premiere on ABC in 1966, a virtual symbol of ’60s kitsch. The half-hour action comedy was such a hit that it aired twice a week on ABC at its peak.”