“From the mid-nineteen-fifties to the early seventies, Kodak supplied commercial photographers who bought its film with so-called Shirley cards, images of women—always Caucasian—that were printed on card stock and used as the standard for lighting in studios. … The protocol was eventually updated to include black, Latina, and Asian models – but not for the same reasons that made Crayola retire its ‘flesh’ crayon. Rather, it was complaints from furniture manufacturers.”