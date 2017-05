Yusaku Maezawa has a collection of Basquiats, and a lot of other art, and plans to open a museum in Japan to showcase it all – and to lend art to other museums as well. “Mr. Maezawa — who does not work with an art adviser — said he was driven entirely by his love of art and not financial investment. ‘I just follow my instinct,’ he said. ‘When I think it’s good, I buy it.'”