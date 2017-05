The Verge: “When Lana talks about her work, she tends to put it in heady, intellectual terms, looking at deconstructionism and semiotics and Jacques Derrida and Kant. Does she bring up that kind of philosophy when she’s talking to the cast?”

Freema Agyeman: “Oh yeah, she does, but we can only contribute so far, because we just kind of go, ‘Huh?’ [Laughs] They’re incredibly erudite, and that’s fascinating. You can sit and learn so much from them.”