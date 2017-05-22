What Does A Composer Do After An Opera Premieres?

In this case, he has to bring himself back down to earth – and work. “No matter how well things turned out (or at least appeared to), it’s important for me not to believe my own ‘hype.’ What I’m really left with, in the end, is an opportunity.”
MUSIC Posted:
In this case, he has to bring himself back down to earth – and work. “No matter how well things turned out (or at least appeared to), it’s important for me not to believe my own ‘hype.’ What I’m really left with, in the end, is an opportunity.”