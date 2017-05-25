The 90-Year-Old Director Of ‘Shoah’ Bluffed His Way Into North Korea – Where He Had Once Had A Lover

Claude Lanzmann told the DPRK authorities that he was shooting a film about tae kwon do – and he kept it up with his ever-present government minders, who believed him. In reality, he was revisiting the scene of an affair some 60 years earlier.
