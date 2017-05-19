Is Fort Worth’s Classical Music Scene On The Mend? Well, …

Things weren’t pretty on the classical music scene in Cowtown this past season. The Fort Worth Symphony went through an ugly strike; Fort Worth Opera’s board fired the company’s very successful general director without warning; the Symphony’s venue, Bass Performance Hall, threw out the music director because he was carrying his kid’s violin, for crying out loud. Peter Simek surveys the damage, talks to the orchestra’s CEO (who’s now quitting and leaving the music business), and finds out that the Opera’s director was fired basically because he’d been so good at his job.