It’s partly because, unlike most e-readers, print books can be fetish objects. “Publishers’ production values have soared and bookshops have begun to fill up with books with covers of jewel-like beauty, often with gorgeously textured pages. As the great American cover designer Peter Mendelsund put it to me, books have ‘more cloth, more foil, more embossing, page staining, sewn bindings, deckled edges.'”