“It wasn’t clear what was fueling the selling. Some tied the declines to the launch of Hulu’s live package, which could put pressure on ratings and traditional pay-TV subscription. Another negative was Time Warner reporting that its Turner unit’s ad sales fell 2%, possibly signaling a weak ad market and a slower than expected upfront. Last week, Comcast’s NBCUniversal said ad sales at its cable networks were also down in the first quarter.”