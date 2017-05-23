Colm Tóibín Explains How, And Why, He Rewrote The Oresteia

“For any student of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, no event was isolated. Each murder or set of murders seemed to have been inspired by a previous one, each atrocity appeared to be in retaliation for something that had occurred the week before.”
