Art As Personal Catharsis?

Can art – in any form – provide a cathartic experience for its creator? How do artists negotiate the landscape of their own trauma to create a work that stands independently of that experience? To distance his creation from his cataclysmic personal loss, Jonathon Young began to research post-traumatic stress disorder. He was not diagnosed with the disorder, and maybe there was relief in other people’s stories. But as his research deepened, he came across a phenomenon known as peritraumatic dissociation.