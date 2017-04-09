The Motion Picture Academy Has A New ‘O.J. Rule’ That May Change How The Oscars Deal With Documentaries

You could call it “the O.J. rule” after this year’s winner, or you could think of it as “the Netflix rule” – in other words, if something is intended primarily for streaming consumption, that makes it ineligible for the Oscar documentary prize.
