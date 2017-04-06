The five-time National Magazine Award finalist, which has had contributors ranging from Nick Hornby to Anne Carlson to
Lemony Snicket Daniel Handler, had been published by McSweeney’s since it was founded in 2003. The title has been purchased by the Black Mountain Institute at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and will be edited by the Institute’s executive director, Joshua Wolf Shenk.
The Believer, Acclaimed And Offbeat Magazine, Is Moving To Vegas
