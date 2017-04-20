The 93-Year-Old Jazz-Singing Nun Of Ethiopia And Her Extraordinary Life

She was the first Ethiopian girl to be sent abroad to study, the first woman in the country’s civil service, and the first female to sing in an Ethiopian Orthodox church service; she raced a horse and carriage around Addis Ababa and sang for Haile Selassie; she was thoroughly trained in Western classical music, but spent a decade as a barefoot nun at a hilltop convent; she fled from the Communist junta and settled in Jerusalem, where she’s spent decades creating music like no one else’s. Meet Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou.