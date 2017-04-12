Right-Wing Editor-Publisher Decides He Needs Balance, Seeks Out Liberal Authors (But Will They Respond?)

Adam Bellow (yes, Saul’s son), after 30 years handling such notorious titles as Charles Murray’s The Bell Curve, Dinesh D’Souza’s Illiberal Education and David Brock’s The Real Anita Hill, left the HarperCollins conservative imprint Broadside to launch All Points Books at St. Martin’s Press. However, as Alexandra Alter reports, “Mr. Bellow played a role in widening the ideological divisions he now maintains he wants to bridge … [and his] reputation might make it hard for him to recruit liberal writers to his list.”