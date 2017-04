“As a pre-World War II transatlantic creative, he worked in Hollywood and on Broadway. And after World War II – things had gotten pretty hot for him in Britain because of the radio broadcasts he made for the Nazis as a captive in 1941 – he lived in the U.S. until his death. He became an American citizen in 1955.” And this American-ness, argues one scholar, is key to Wodehouse’s continuing appeal.