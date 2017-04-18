Montreal Gets A Glitzy New Home For Dance

“Les Grands Ballets Canadiens will take over its new digs next month, after 37 years in a converted garage building that had no elevators, insufficient washrooms and studios where ballerinas had to take care not to bump their heads on the ceiling during lifts. The ballet will join two contemporary-dance companies – Agora de la danse and Tangente – as well as École de danse contemporaine de Montréal. All the companies are getting better and more versatile spaces than they had before. They’re also being challenged to think about how to relate to each other, and to their new environment in the Quartier des Spectacles.”