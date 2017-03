Wait, what? Convicted murderer Richard Hickok left behind an unpublished memoir that claimed a man named “Roberts” contracted the hits. It’s probably not true, but … “Documents on file at the Kansas Historical Society in Topeka and the New York Public Library, along with letters of Mr. Capote and interviews with people who knew Mr. Nations, suggest that Kansas prison and law-enforcement officials sought to thwart the Hickock/Nations book while enabling Mr. Capote’s.”