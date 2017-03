“They are two of the nation’s pre-eminent playwrights. Each has won nearly every award their field has to offer, including the Pulitzer Prize. Each has written works that are staged around the world and have become required reading in college classes. And each has earned an admired position in the academy, teaching aspiring dramatists at Ivy League institutions. One milestone, however, has long eluded Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage: Broadway.” Why is this?