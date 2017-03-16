The Robot-Librarian Apocalypse Is Coming To The Emirates

“Later this year, Dubai-based education technology firm ATLAB will release into classrooms across the United Arab Emirates a swarm of cutesy robots with cartoon eyelashes, penguin-arms, and robustly apportioned 3D cameras and infrared sensors … The platform, called TeachAssist, will function as a sort of in-class librarian, helping students locate and check out books, responding to questions, and pulling research materials from the cloud.” (Anyone else think it reminds them of the Jetsons’ robot maid, Rosie?)