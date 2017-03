“Musical Theatre International selected [Cherry Hill High School East] ‘for its perseverance and dedication to the arts in the face of adversity,'” for facing down objections to the use of the n-word in Ragtime‘s script. “It was only the third time that the New York-based licensing agency has given the award since it was established in 2007.” There was plenty of praise for the production, too, with several professionals saying it was the best high school production they’d ever seen.