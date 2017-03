“Fearless Girl represents basically everything that’s wrong with our society,” argues Jillian Steinhauer. “Could there possibly be anything more patronizing than two massive, male-dominated capitalist companies” – advertising giant McCann and investment firm State Street – “installing a branded statue of the most conceivably non-threatening version of womankind in supposed honor of a day devoted to women’s equality that was founded by the Socialist Party?” Do you think Steinhauer has a point?