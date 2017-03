Édouard Louis, author of the smashing bestseller “The End of Eddy,” says he’s furious at the left-wing, and he demands that they do better: “When I see my father voting for Le Pen, I am revolted by the current government and its failings. Of course, I’m revolted by the right, but I never expected the right to do anything for the lower classes, but the left … the left has stopped speaking about poverty, misery and exclusion.”