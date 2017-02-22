‘Spider-Man’ Art Thief And Accomplices (Including The Guy Who Threw The Picasso In The Trash) Get Prison

Vjéran Tomic – nicknamed “Spider-Man” for the athletic way he executed the theft – stole paintings by Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani, Braque and Léger from the Musée d’art moderne de la ville de Paris in 2010. He, the instigator, and the fence each got multi-year jail terms and six-figure fines plus an order to reimburse the city for the €104 million the art is worth. (The fence – who claims he threw the paintings into the garbage when his home was raided – executed a memorably self-serving piece of theater when he heard his sentence.)