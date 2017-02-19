Dick Bruna, The Man Who Created ‘Miffy,’ Dies At 89

Miffy, or Nijntje in the original Dutch, was a rabbit that first appeared in 1955 after the creator told his son a story about rabbits. “Miffy remained unchanged in the many subsequent titles, although there is sometimes a scarf or hat, or outlines filled with a solid primary colour to show a change of outfit. Initially, and until the books were translated into English, the character was just a small rabbit; the gender was not defined. The most important feature of the books, Bruna said, was that ‘Miffy is always Miffy and a house is always a house.'”