This Play About Roe V. Wade Is Not Opening In The Environment Everyone Involved Had Expected

“Over a year ago, Molly Smith, artistic director of Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage Theater, scheduled a new play, Roe, to open in the nation’s capital in January 2017. The stars, it seemed, would be perfectly aligned. January would mark both the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision legalizing abortion, and a historic presidential inauguration. ‘We thought it would be our first woman president,’ Smith said, ‘I expected the play to open in a celebratory feel.'” Well …