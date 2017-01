Now that we’re in the “post-fact” era, here’s the story of the paper “Transgressing the Boundaries: Toward a Transformative Hermeneutics of Quantum Gravity,” how it got past peer review and into an academic journal, and how Sokal revealed his caper: “Anyone who believes that the laws of physics are mere social conventions is invited to try transgressing those conventions from the window of my apartment. (I live on the twenty-first floor.)”