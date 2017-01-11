Should Simon And Schuster Be Publishing Alt-Right Hatemonger Milo Yiannopoulos’s Book? (A Debate)

Ben Mathis-Lilley: “His project of mainstreaming white nationalism is one that Simon & Schuster should be embarrassed to lend its reputation to.”

Amanda Katz: “The book was acquired by S&S’s conservative imprint Threshold Editions, which has published plenty of other authors and books that lefty readers might find offensive to their values. Yiannopoulos has a big audience. Why shouldn’t they put out his book?”