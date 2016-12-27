What It’s Like To Be A Poet Who Writes About The Elimination Of A Tyrant

Poet Alice Notley says, “The tyrant is what enslaves us to our forms. The tyrant is the form of our life, the form of our politics, the form of our universities, the form of our knowledge, our thinking we know something. All of that is the tyrant.”
