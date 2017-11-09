Interlochen Center for the Arts, one of world’s most prestigious institutions for arts education, public broadcasting, and fine arts presentations, seeks a Vice President to lead its strategic communications and engagement programs.

VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AND ENGAGEMENT

Traverse City, MI

Interlochen Center for the Arts, one of world’s most prestigious institutions for arts education, public broadcasting, and fine arts presentations, seeks a Vice President to lead its strategic communications and engagement programs. The Vice President will be a leader in promoting a vibrant, world-connected campus that links the world of the arts and education with the people and programs of Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Interlochen Center for the Arts (ICA) comprises a unique portfolio of core assets in the arts, including the nation’s first and foremost summer arts camp, Interlochen Arts Camp (IAC), founded in 1928; the premier fine arts boarding high school in the world, Interlochen Arts Academy (IAA), founded in 1962; a year-round arts festival that sponsors more than 600 student, faculty and professional events, Interlochen Presents (IP), founded in 1964; a network of seven stations and two 24 hour formats serving Michigan and the world, Interlochen Public Radio (IPR) founded in 1963; and an adult arts education program, Interlochen College of Creative Arts (ICCA), founded in 2005. Interlochen’s 115,000 alumni comprise some of the most distinguished names in the arts, education, and the professions.

Interlochen Center for the Arts invites inquiries, nominations, and applications for the position of Vice President for Strategic Communications and Engagement. This is an exciting opportunity for a dynamic professional with an established record of success in strategic communications, marketing, branding, public relations, content, stakeholder insight and engagement. The Vice President will lead a team of 22 professional staff, oversee a budget of $1 million and serve as a member of the organization’s senior management team alongside the Provost, Executive Director of IP, Executive Director of IPR, Vice President of Advancement, Vice President of Finance and Operations, Executive Director of Human and Institutional Resources and the President.

TO APPLY

Interlochen is committed to equal employment opportunity in the recruiting, hiring and promoting of personnel in all positions of the organization. Interlochen complies with federal and state laws and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national or ethnic origin, age, height, weight, marital status, sexual orientation, military/veteran status, disability or genetic information unrelated to the person’s ability to perform the job, or any other characteristic protected by law applicable to Interlochen.

This search is being led by Jack Gorman with Elizabeth Neustaedter, Sarah Hecklau, and Michael Mozzicato. For more information, to make a nomination, or to apply for this role, please visit: http://www.imsearch.com/6336