New York City Center is seeking a dynamic, forward-thinking and entrepreneurial leader to join its executive staff as the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. This person will be a critical member of City Center’s executive team, reporting directly to the President & CEO.

About City Center (NYCC)

New York City Center has played a defining role in the cultural life of the City since 1943 when it was founded by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia with the civic mission to make the best in the performing arts accessible to all audiences, and it continues to honor its founding mission today. Its distinctive neo-Moorish theater welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to experience internationally acclaimed artists on the same stage that legends like George Balanchine, Leonard Bernstein, and Barbara Cook made their mark. For 25 years, the treasured Tony-honored Encores! series has given new life to the American musical theater canon, complemented by the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today’s innovative artists. Dance continues to be an integral part of the theater’s mission with programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival, which exposes a new audience to an international array of artists by offering highly subsidized ticket prices.

City Center is also the home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, City Center’s Principal Dance Company, and Manhattan Theatre Club. Through its robust education and community engagement programs, City Center brings the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and activates all areas of the building with talks, master classes, art exhibitions, and intimate performances that provide audiences an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time.

NYCC has an annual operating budget in excess of $25M. It has a full-time administrative staff of 55, with part-time/seasonal employees of over 400 annually. Its mainstage theater welcomes more than 250,000 patrons per year, and the institution has enjoyed balanced financial operations for more than 20 consecutive years.

The Position

New York City Center is seeking a dynamic, forward-thinking and entrepreneurial leader to join its executive staff as the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. This person will be a critical member of City Center’s executive team, reporting directly to the President & CEO. He/she will oversee all live productions and presentations at NYCC from inception to completion, provide managerial oversight of various departments and operations, and, in partnership with the President and the executive team, provide strategic insight in charting the ongoing and future direction of the institution and the fulfillment of its mission. The VP & COO should be a critical thinker, creative problem solver, and an effective collaborator. He/she will identify management challenges and issues, and analyze new initiatives for the President and the institution as a whole.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities will include:

Developing and creating accurate and appropriate budgets and staffing plans for all City Center productions and presentations.

Overseeing all aspects of City Center productions and presentations to ensure optimal budget compliance, highest artistic results, and the smoothest front and back of the house operations.

Ensuring the necessary organizational structure, policies, system controls, and procedures are in place and regularly reviewed for effectiveness.

Leading, managing, engaging, and motivating direct reports in the production, operations, and facilities departments and fostering a collaborative work environment among various departments and stakeholders.

In partnership with the President, fostering and leading an internal culture that maintains fiscal, operational, and organizational integrity that contributes and supports transparent and dependable communications across the institution.

Functioning as key member of the senior executive leadership team, providing strategic insight on operating initiatives and challenges in the context of collegial cooperation.

Negotiating on behalf of the institution in all collective bargaining agreements, individual contracts covered under union agreements, presentation agreements, licensing agreements, NYC agency permits and licenses filings, intellectual and property rights, etc.

Partnering with the CFO in creating the annual operating budget.

Supervising and providing oversight of all City Center capital projects.

Acting as direct institutional liaison with counsel on all legal matters.

Developing creative, comprehensive, and successful strategies to expand earned revenue opportunities.

Acting as signatory in legally binding contracts and, along with CFO and President, functioning as a co-signer on checking and banking instruments.

Experience and Qualifications:

Ten years plus of senior management experience with a track record of progressive responsibility in theatrical producing and theater operations.

An experienced multi-tasker, managing numerous, complex projects through periods of growth and change, with expert organizational and project management skills.

Ability to be a calm decision-maker and problem-solver in stressful production circumstances, effectively dealing with artistic temperaments.

Experience in supervising collectively-bargained personnel and negotiating union contracts.

A skillful and sensitive manager of a diverse and varied staff.

Financial acumen with executive level knowledge of legal requirements and contractual concepts.

Demonstrated skills in budgeting and administration of budgets.

Demonstrated skills in writing and vetting contracts.

Keen negotiating skills and a persuasive spokesperson representing the institution.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial in spirit with demonstrated interest and ability to find innovative ways to sustain and expand the institution and its undertakings.

A collaborative nature, secure in his/her ability to successfully coalesce multiple strong personalities and opinions.

A fundamentally strategic thinker with strong attention to detail.

A passion for the mission and goals of City Center and a love of the performing arts.

Experience in the not-for-profit arts sector preferred, although not required.

Bachelor’s degree is required; graduate degree preferred.

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and a letter of interest that includes salary requirements. City Center offers a comprehensive benefits package and is an equal opportunity employer. Please submit by email only to jobs@nycitycenter.org.