Seeking Director of Marketing and Communications

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC), in search for a Director of Marketing and Communications

The Director of Marketing and Communications is a senior staff leadership position responsible for conceiving and implementing all strategic plans related to growing and sustaining audiences for the theater, and manages the “ad agency” needs for other DTC departments including Development, Education and Public Works Dallas. This position manages a 9-staff department.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Develop and implement an integrated and comprehensive sales program designed to achieve Dallas Theater Center’s financial and ticket sales goals

Oversee implementation of all tactical elements developed in the 4 Year Strategic Plan

Develop and execute retention plans to include strategies supporting Patron Loyalty

Oversee the Marketing Department Budget to include monthly forecasting and cash flow projections

With the Managing Director, develop income and expense budgets for future fiscal years

Manages Board of Trustees relations and communications related to the Marketing Department

Perform other duties as assigned by the Managing Director

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIREMENTS:

The successful candidate will demonstrate the following:

Organizational ability and attention to detail

Ability to complete a large volume of work with a high degree of accuracy

Self-motivation with the ability to prioritize and balance multiple tasks simultaneously while understanding immediate needs for accomplishing urgent matters

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality

Professional, courteous manner, high energy, and an eager, positive attitude

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Broad understanding of the operations of a performing arts organization

Extensive knowledge of sales techniques, print processes, promotional campaigns, and advertising methods

Sustained familiarity with evolving promotional, media, and advertising outlets

Extensive experience in marketing for a performing arts organization

Supervisory experience

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree

COMPENSATION: Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience and excellent benefits package and will be provided.

Send cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to patty.stone@ dallastheatercenter.org.